HAVERHILL — It’s been three years since the Spanish-speaking community joined All Saints Parish. On a rainy Saturday and in an effort to bring the entire community together, the parish held a celebration of almost 20 different nationalities’ food in an event organizers say will be the first of many.
“Helps them to be connected,” said the Rev. Marcos Peña, who also started there three years ago and came up with the idea for the event.
“One of the things everybody likes is food,” he said.
More than a dozen tents surrounded the parish on a partly rainy day with food from numerous countries, including Brazil, Ireland, Guatemala and Italy.
“It’s about community,” said Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President Alex Eberhardt. “Rain or shine.”
“The raindrops do not ever deter a good time,” added Elaine Barker, who was in charge of the Irish and French-Canadian booths.
Isabela Carson grew up in Brazil cooking with her mom.
“Reminds me of back home,” Carson said of the food she brought, which included rice pudding and coconut sweets.
She plans on passing down her cooking traditions to a daughter she is expecting in October.
Despite the occasional downpours, organizer Mary Cockroft estimated she saw more than 100 people show up by about 45 minutes into the three-hour celebration. During the downpours, people huddled beneath stalls to wait out the rain.
Behind every stall were mountains of food and people eager to share their culture.
“Everybody has put so much energy into what they are doing,” Cockroft said.
Behind the ingredients necessary to make Tostadas de Salpicon and in a stall adorned with the flag of Guatemala, Delsy Ronquillo was there with her family.
“We cook together,” Ronquillo said. “I love cooking for my family.”
The family agreed they were there for their shared love of food.
“I like trying new things,” said Ronquillo’s daughter, Mariana Mijangos, 8.
While the event began in a deluge, the rain eventually subsided and people came out from beneath tents and umbrellas and enjoyed the fare in better weather conditions.
