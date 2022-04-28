HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — This year, Northern Essex Community College will return to its traditional commencement, complete with kilted bagpipers leading the commencement procession, a featured commencement speaker, and a post-commencement reception with refreshments, music, and photo opportunities. The ceremony will begin on Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m. under a giant tent on the Haverhill campus.
“It feels so good to return to ‘normal’ after the past two years,” said NECC President Lane Glenn. “We know how important it is to our students to walk across the commencement stage and receive their well-earned diploma. They and their families appreciate the pageantry of our traditional ceremony, which they will be able to experience again this year.”
The featured speaker for this year’s 60th annual commencement ceremony is Dr. Eric Dickson, Class of 1988.
Dickson is a physician and CEO of Worcester’s UMass Memorial Health, the third largest health care system in Massachusetts.
For more information, visit www.necc.mass.edu/graduation.
