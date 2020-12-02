HAVERHILL — Because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, Northern Essex Community College has temporarily shifted all in-person classes at its Haverhill and Lawrence campuses to fully remote.
All classes this week through Saturday will be done remotely online, said college spokeswoman Ernie Greenslade. Classes and labs that were scheduled to be on campus are not meeting on campus this week and are instead fully remote, she said.
Instructors and students who had been teaching and learning on campus will return to campus on Monday, Dec. 7, and final exams for those classes will be held Dec. 16 through 22 as planned, NECC officials planned.
Only 10 percent of classes offered this year are done in classrooms, while 90 percent of classes are fully online, Greenslade said.
“We are not encouraging visits to campus this week unless absolutely necessary,” Greenslade said, adding that all student affairs services, including admission, registration and testing, will only be offered remotely.
Access to computers in the college library will be available by appointment only and access will be limited, she said.
“These recent decisions were made to protect the safety of our faculty, staff and students,” Greenslade said. “Our hope is that by being cautious now, we will prevent further outbreaks at the end of the semester.”
The campus will also be closed Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 for the holidays.
The college’s winter intersession period, which offers 40 accelerated four-week-long courses, runs from Jan. 4 through 29 and will also be fully online.