HAVERHILL — After learning that a student may have come in contact with a presumptive case of COVID-19, Northern Essex Community College announced it has closed its Lawrence and Haverhill campuses as of 11 a.m. Thursday and will remain closed until Monday at 8 a.m.
Activities scheduled to take place between Thursday and Monday morning have been cancelled.
A notification on the college's website states there is no confirmed case at this point on the NECC campus and that the college will update the community once more information is known.
Spokeswoman Ernie Greenslade said the college is erring on the side of caution by closing the campus.
"Pending futhur notice, staff is expected to work during the annual spring break, which is next week," she said. "Starting Monday at 8 a.m., students will be allowed back on both campuses to conduct business or to visit the library, which will be open. But, this could change as the situation is fluid.
"We will be making decisions based on what's best for our students and staff, as their safety is our priority," she said.
Greenslade said the college is encouraging faculty to be prepared to provide alternative instruction methods in the event day-to-day classes are cancelled.
More information about the college's plans are available online at necc.mass.edu by clicking on the link to Coronavirus Updates and Resources.
This is a developing story. Watch eagletribune.com and tomorrow's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune for more information.