HAVERHILL — All ears were on the speaking sign language interpreter rather than the signing speaker at Northern Essex Community College’s graduation ceremony Saturday. Ember Spera, the student speaker, gave an impassioned speech with their hands, while a friend spoke.
Spera, a child of deaf adults, graduated from the school in 2016 but recently returned to get a certificate in American Sign Language Studies.
“Being someone who is an interpreter, being on stage is slightly familiar, however, talking about myself to all of you, threw me for a loop,” Spera signed.
Hundreds graduated on Saturday, ranging in age from 16 to 60 years old at a ceremony on the campus.
Spera signed in their speech that they “felt full circle,” as Spera’s high school graduation speech was only spoken, despite having an interpreter booked.
“We waited and waited for the booked interpreter to show up but they never did,” said Spera, who didn’t know sign language at the time. “I was heartbroken that with all the planning, my parents still were faced with a barrier to access.”
When the speech was over Spera asked that instead of clapping, people applaud in American Sign Language, which consists of holding your hands apart and wiggling your fingers enthusiastically.
Justin Aguirre, class of 2009 and the featured speaker, gave a message of hope to the graduates.
Aguirre is the executive producer and co-host of the Kiss 108, Billy and Lisa in the Morning Show. Aguirre spoke about his journey and struggles with addiction.
“The truth of the matter is that I am not even supposed to be here, nor did I expect to be here,” he said.
Aguirre said that he came to the college after a mentor of his, also in recovery, recommended it. There he pursued journalism and communications.
Later he would attend Salem State University and then land internships with two radio stations he had grown up listening to. He later landed a part-time job at a radio station.
Aguirre said starting out in the field was tough, but he always had hope.
“I didn’t come this far just to give up. I gave every ounce of my being in my addiction to get the next one. There was no reason I couldn’t do the same now,” he said.
In all more than 700 students graduated Saturday.
One student was simply excited to have an actual graduation ceremony. Peter Lopata’s high school graduation came during early in the pandemic and graduates were relegated to their cars for most of the ceremony.
Almost 50,000 students have earned a degree or certificate since NECC was founded in 1961, according to the college.
