NECC human services major is new student trustee   

HAVERHILL — Human Services major Chrissy Grace of Haverhill will join northern Essex Community College's Board of Trustees as the newly student-elected representative.
Grace graduated from high school in 2004 and quickly found success working in the tech field as a product representative. But, after having her daughter three years ago, she felt like she was out of options for growth in her career. So she moved back home and worked for her family’s transportation business. Then, COVID-19 hit, and work ground to a halt. To fill her time with something positive, she enrolled at NECC for the spring ’21 semester as a human services major.
She says she was inspired to take on this new challenge by seeing her young daughter adapt and thrive during the pandemic. “She is three, she has spent most of her life in COVID and if she can do it, I can do it.”
Grace finished her first semester with a 4.0 grade point average. After earning her associate degree, she plans to transfer to a four-year school to get her bachelor’s and then go onto work with senior citizens.
The NECC Board of Trustees includes nine members who are appointed by the governor of the state to a maximum of two five-year terms as well as an alumni-elected member, who also serves a maximum of ten years, and a student trustee who serves for two semesters. Grace’s term will last through June 30, 2022.
National Grid plans scheduled service work in Methuen July 20
METHUEN — Scheduled National Grid electric service work is planned for Tuesday, July 20, at several residential addresses in Methuen, with an inclement weather day of July 21.
Power will be interrupted for approximately four hours, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following residential addresses: 1-51 Beverly St.; 1-7 Castle Drive; 4-17 Cottage St.; 2-18 Filbert St.; and 0, 147, 148, 150-212, and 220-298 Hampshire Road.
For more information about the service work, contact National Grid’s customer service department at 800-322-3223.
Bread & Roses community kitchen, pantry reopens after COVID-19
LAWRENCE — After an extended closure due to COVID-19, Bread & Roses is now open Monday through Thursday and on Saturdays.
"Grab & Go" meals are available at 58 Newbury St. from 4 to 6 p.m. in lieu of in-house evening meal services, per CDC recommendations.
Emergency Pantry services will also be available upon request, with no referrals needed. Pantry orders include three days of food for every member of a household - protein, fresh produce, and frozen meals cooked in-house. A regular pantry program, dedicated to seniors and veterans across Lawrence, will also continue.
During the pandemic, the Bread & Roses Community Food Outreach - led by Outreach Coordinator Angelo Boria - facilitated the rescue and donation of over 600,000 pounds of food; 100% of it saved from premature waste. Recipients included churches, recovery centers, shelters and other social programs across the Merrimack Valley serving immigrants, seniors, veterans, and those experiencing unemployment and homelessness.
Agencies also received essential items such as clothing, toiletries, infant supplies, pet food, and gift cards to local grocery stores and laundromats.
Jessica Perrault-Gordon is the new Bread & Roses executive director, with extensive experience with individuals facing addiction, incarceration, homelessness, and mental illness, and remains steadfast in her passion for social justice and economic equality.
To learn more, visit https://breadandroseslawrence.org.