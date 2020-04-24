NECC loans ventilators to hospitals

HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College’ s Respiratory Care Program recently loaned eight pieces of mechanical ventilator equipment to three local hospitals for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, and Holy Family Hospital are the recipients of the loaned equipment.
NECC stepped into action when local respiratory care hospital department directors, who also serve on the Respiratory Care Advisory Committee, reached out to the the college requesting that the program loan the mechanical ventilators while the college was participating in a remote learning plan, which meant the equipment would be sitting idle.
Jennifer Jackson-Stevens, NECC’s respiratory care program director, Don Bellerive, program clinical coordinator and Erin Colstad, simulation center coordinator, prepared the ventilators to go to the hospitals.
"Many COVID-19 patients are requiring the assistance of mechanical ventilators when they are in the acute phase of the respiratory disease to help them breathe,” said Jackson-Stevens. "These mechanical ventilators at the previously mentioned hospitals will be operated by many of NECC’s respiratory care program’s alumni, who have earned their associate degree in science in respiratory care at NECC."
Saturday parade to honor nurses
HAVERHILL — On Saturday, April 25, the Haverhill Fire Department and Trinity Ambulance will lead a caravan of decorated cars during shift change to support the behind-the-scenes efforts of the visiting nurses, hospice nurses and other healthcare workers of Lawrence-based Home Health Foundation, who are courageously protecting patients and the community against the spread of COVID-19.
At 2:45 p.m., the caravan will line up in the driveway of High Pointe House, the hospice and palliative care residence of Merrimack Valley Hospice located at 360 North Ave. The caravan begins at 3 p.m.
While the majority of Home Health Foundation patients are cared for wherever they call home, High Pointe House stands as a symbol of the care and compassion that healthcare workers are providing to the community during this crisis – and every day.
Charity distributes surgical masks
The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation has distributed more than 150,000 surgical masks to those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 this month, including 25,000 to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston and 16,000 to Boston Medical Center in Boston, and 2,000 each to the state police in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The foundation also sent 200 to each police chief and fire chief in the 140 communities its stores are located.
In late March, Ocean State Job Lot contributed $250,000 to a fund dedicated to acquiring critical supplies needed in the fight against COVID-19 by leveraging its global supply chain to quickly and affordably source items such as gloves, masks, disinfectants, sanitizers, eye protection, and more from its vendors.
“COVID-19 is affecting all of us in every community, and Ocean State Job Lot is doing all we can to take advantage of our unique operations to lend a hand,” said David Sarlitto, executive director of foundation. "From masks to food donations, we are grateful to be able to provide assistance to those who are putting their lives on the line to protect ours."
Ocean State Job Lot is a privately held discount retail chain with 140 stores in New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.