HAVERHILL — Northern Essex is the first community college in northeastern Massachusetts to offer job training in the cannabis industry.
Registration is now open for three certificate courses: Advanced Manufacturing Agent, where students will learn about cannabis processing and manufacturing cannabis-infused products; Advanced Cultivation Technician Program, which explores botany and best practices for growing and cultivating cannabis plants, and Advanced Dispensary Associate Program, where students will learn the ins and outs of working in cannabis sales.
The three courses are offered online, each taking eight weeks to complete. Coursework is self-paced within that timeframe, and students can begin at any time throughout the year.
NECC officials said the courses are administered through a training provider for the cannabis industry, Green Flower Inc. Northern Essex is Green Flower’s first community college partner in the state.
“At NECC, we are committed to offering training for upwardly mobile jobs and responding to the need of the local industry. We’re excited for this latest collaboration which was two years in the making and includes many partnerships,” said NECC Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Allison Dolan-Wilson.
Locally, similar courses are offered at Bunker Hill Community College and Roxbury Community College, college officials said.
According to statistics from Green Flower, the cannabis industry creates an average of 280 jobs per day and now employs more than 450,000 people nationwide. But with such rapid growth has come a shortage of well-trained people with the knowledge, skills, and credibility required to operate in this highly regulated and complex industry.
NECC is partnering with local cannabis businesses, including Stem Haverhill, Happy Valley, and Salisbury Cultivation and Product Manufacturing; multi-state operators AYR Wellness and Coast Cannabis Co., and others. College officials said these partnerships will enhance opportunities for those who take the courses through events such as job fairs and experiential learning opportunities like guided site visits.
“Cannabis worker training programs at community colleges can play a vital role in this new industry by providing technical skills for those wishing to explore careers in the cannabis field,” said Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem Haverhill. “Additionally, it helps the industry by providing skilled workers, which is the basis of growth for any industry. Northern Essex Community College deserves enormous credit for offering these programs.”
Upon course completion, students accessing the cannabis industry’s largest employment database will have a badge on their profile, so potential employers can easily see their qualifications, college officials said.
For more information, contact the Center for Corporate and Community Education at 978-556-3060 or email communityeducation@necc.mass.edu.
