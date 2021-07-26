NECC plans more in-person classes for fall 

HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College announced that at least 25% of classes will be taught on campus this fall as it cautiously eases restrictions put in place last year to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
This will be an increase over the 10% in-person learning that took place over the past academic year.
Classes for the fall semester begin Sept. 8, however, staff are expected back on Aug. 2.
While this represents a return to “normal”, Marissa Elliott, chair of the college’s COVID Response Team, said she wants to be sure everyone is aware of what’s been done behind the scenes to make sure the college’s campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence are as safe as possible.
“Throughout the pandemic, we took what the DPH (Department of Public Health) advised and went one step further,” she said. “We will continue to be cautious, even as more and more people become vaccinated and cases continue to wane.”
CARES Act investments
The college has invested $1.4 million in CARES Act money to make the campus safer and help prevent the spread of the virus, Elliott said.
The college purchased 96 "Radic8" air scrubbers that will be placed in areas that have been calculated to have the highest traffic, meaning the most people for the longest period of time throughout the day. These air scrubbers capture the COVID-19 virus as well as other viruses, mold, and allergens, replacing dirty air with clean air.
Also, the ducts on all campus buildings have been thoroughly cleaned and outfitted with MERV filters that capture mold, pollen, and more.
“We’ve invested in things that are going to make the campus safer on a lot of levels,” Elliott said. “It’s likely we will see fewer colds and other common viruses in addition to preventing COVID.”
Mask requirements
Elliott said that at this time, anyone on campus who has been fully vaccinated is not required to wear a mask, unless they are in a classroom.
Those who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear masks indoors, unless eating or in their offices alone.
Anyone who wants to wear a mask, whether vaccinated or not, is encouraged to do so, and the college has masks, including N95 masks, available upon request for free to faculty, staff, and students, Elliott said.
"Some people may be vaccinated but have family members at home who are at risk," she said. "We are offering faculty, staff, and students N95 masks along with fit testing, hands-on instructions on wearing the masks correctly."
“Swiss Cheese” Model
This past academic year, when 10% of classes were taught face-to-face, there were no cases of spread of COVID-19 in classrooms, a good indication of the effectiveness of the college’s mitigation efforts, Elliott said.
She credits the college's COVID Response team, which includes representatives from public safety, public health, student affairs, academic affairs; a communication process that followed cases from initial report to resolution, providing emotional and medical support to those impacted; and the college’s approach to risk mitigation, which she explains as the “swiss cheese” model.
In the “swiss cheese” model, an unwanted outcome is prevented by installing a series of layers that effectively cover the holes or risks, she said.
The layers that Northern Essex used to address the pandemic included implementing QR codes to track every person on campus; partnering with the Department of Public Health to get access to best practices; partnering with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to make the vaccine accessible to the college community; hiring a private testing company; practicing social distancing, installing air filters; effective cleaning practices, and more.
“When a case was reported, we took action immediately,” said Elliott. “We would quickly move a class online for a week or two weeks to make sure everyone was safe. Our contact tracing was also incredibly intense.”
While people coming on campus will no longer be required to check in using the QR code, the QR codes will remain posted and can be activated if the need arises.
To get questions answered, students should email expectmore@necc.mass.edu and faculty and staff should contact reportconcerns@necc.mass.edu.