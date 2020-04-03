HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College has postponed its graduation to August, and the school says it is making plans to create a memorable experience for graduates.
The students will receive special commemorative packages in the mail and, as part of a virtual plan, be asked to share photos and videos of their graduation day from home.
More than 1,000 graduates were expected to receive certificates of completion and associate degrees during the planned 58th annual commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 16 on the quadrangle of the college’s Haverhill campus.
College President Lane Glenn announced Friday that the ceremony will instead take place in August — and virtually, not in person.
“Our commencement ceremony attracts 3,000 people each year, including our graduates and their family and friends, and our faculty and staff,” Glenn said. “It’s no surprise that won’t be possible this May, and we are not yet sure when it will be safe to host a celebration of this size.
“We’ve been working hard to determine the best way to celebrate our amazing 2020 graduates, who have worked so hard in the midst of unprecedented challenges to make it to the finish line,” Glenn said. “The good news is that we have a plan, thanks to the quick work of our Commencement Committee, the NECC Student Government Association, and the All-College Assembly Executive Committee.”
He said the virtual celebration in August will be a creative event.
“We will share remarks from our featured speaker and our student speaker, celebrate our award recipients and, most importantly, recognize our graduates,” he said.
Each graduate will receive a surprise package in the mail before the ceremony and be invited to host their own celebration, one they can share with the community through videos or photos, Glenn said.
“After we have received graduate videos and photos, we will create a Commencement 2020 video that we will share widely,” he said. “Because we know that actually walking across that commencement stage is also important to many of our graduates, every member of the Class of 2020 will also be invited to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony, which will be a joint ceremony for both classes.’’
Glenn said the details are still being worked out, and will be shared with the community when they are finalized.
“While it won’t be a traditional commencement, we are looking forward to creatively celebrating our graduates and engaging faculty, staff, families, and the community in recognizing their achievements,” Glenn said.
College spokeswoman Ernie Greenslade said the graduation packets will include each graduate’s actual diploma.