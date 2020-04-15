NECC police academy closes amid virus concerns

HAVERHILL — The police academy at Northern Essex Community College has been shut down after several academy students tested positive for the coronavirus, according to school officials.
Mike McCarthy, chief financial officer of the college, said administrators were informed on April 3 that several students in the NECC/Methuen Police Academy had tested positive for COVID-19.
The academy was immediately shut down, McCarthy said. The remaining 90 or so students in the academy were ordered into 14-day quarantines. The infected students had been quarantined already after showing symptoms of the virus earlier in the week.
Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said none of the infected students had to go to the hospital. Instead, they were all treated at home.
Shortly after the Haverhill academy was shut down, all academies across the state that are affiliated with or run by the Municipal Police Training Committee were closed until at least May 4 — a target date set by Gov. Charlie Baker for some or all of the economy to reopen.
There are five, full-time police academies in the state run by the Municipal Police Training Committee. There are another seven MPTC-authorized full-time police academies, including the one at NECC.
There are also several reserve/intermittent and part-time academies.
Solomon said the now-closed class at NECC had about 90 students, which is the highest number in the program's history. He said the program started in 2015.
Each program is 26 weeks long and costs around $3,000.
The advisory board is made up of the police chiefs from Methuen, Lawrence, North Andover, Haverhill and Amesbury.
Solomon said the plan is for students to return to the academy May 4, although that date may be moved out to June or July, depending on the ability of the state to test people for the virus.
"We are waiting on state guidance," Solomon said.
NECC, meanwhile, has been closed since spring break, which ran from March 15 to 22. When the coronavirus started to spread, the one-week break was increased to two weeks, McCarthy said. When the governor announced the statewide shutdown, spring break was extended even further — to May 4.
NECC has changed to online classes. The police academy, on the other hand, requires a lot of physical work, in addition to classroom training.
McCarthy noted that academy administrators tried to keep the school going by holding classes in the gymnasium at the college, allowing for social distancing.
But when the students tested positive, that was shut down as well.