HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — Northern Essex Community College is collecting photos, now through Jan. 14, for a photo mosaic that’s being created in celebration of the college’s anniversary.
Alumni, current students, former and current faculty and staff, and community members are all invited to submit photos celebrating their connection to the college.
Graduation and other campus photos are welcome as well as recent photos with anniversary greetings and simple portraits.
The photo mosaic page can be accessed at www.necc.mass.edu/mosaic. The link for submitting photos is at the top in a yellow box.
When photos are submitted they can also be shared on social media, using the hashtag #NECC60.
This year Northern Essex Community College is celebrating three important milestones: the 60th anniversary of its founding, the 50th anniversary of the Haverhill campus opening, and the 30th anniversary of the Dimitry Building opening as the college’s first permanent building in Lawrence.
To learn more, www.necc.mass.edu/anniversary, which includes a college timeline, notable alumni, media coverage, and more.
Stacks opens in downtown Haverhill
HAVERHILL — Downtown Washington Street recently welcomed Stacks, a new restaurant at 122 Washington St. run by owners and chefs Anthony and Paul Tomacchio. The restaurant, located in the space formerly occupied by The Lasting Room, offers a variety of appetizers, craft sandwiches, burgers and salads as well as cold brews and “Over the top boozy milkshakes.”
Museum of Printing honored
HAVERHILL — Frank Romano, president of The Museum of Printing in Haverhill, was presented with the Story Teller Award by the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau during the bureau’s annual meeting on Nov. 4 at Cruiseport Gloucester.
Members, destination marketing organizations, local officials, and supporters of tourism in Essex County gathered to honor award winners and celebrate the tourism industry which is continuing to rebound from the impacts of COVID-19.
Visit the Museum of Printing online at museumofprinting.org.
Common Ground has new generator
HAVERHILL — The nonprofit Common Ground Ministries recently installed a new $45,000 generator, paid for by a grant from the Wadleigh Foundation and the city of Haverhill.
The generator will allow Common Grounds to continue offering meals and stay in operation during power outages and prevent the loss of food stored in its commercial refrigerators and freezers.