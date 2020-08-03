HAVERHILL — With a fall course schedule that’s 90 percent online because of the coronavirus pandemic, many Northern Essex Community College students may be taking an online course for the first time — and not by choice.
As a way to ensure all students — even the reluctant online learners — have the tools to succeed, the college is investing $100,000 in a new peer ambassador program.
Carefully selected for their prior success in online courses, each member of the team of 15 to 20 ambassadors will spend 10 hours per week reaching out to students and connecting them with college resources, such as the information technology department, the library, academic coaching, and tutoring, all of which are offering remote and virtual services during the pandemic, college officials said.
Officials said ambassadors will communicate with students using a new chat tool, email, texts, phone and Blackboard — the college’s learning management system.
Individual students can reach out to an ambassador with questions, and students who appear to be struggling will be referred to an ambassador by a faculty member.
The college is recruiting its first team of ambassadors, who will start Aug. 24 and receive $12.75 per hour and can work from home. Anyone who meets the requirements is allowed to apply for the jobs. Ambassadors do not need to be current or past NECC students.
Ideal candidates should have a track record of success as an online learner and a grade point average of 2.7 or higher. Other required skills include problem solving, empathy and a comfort level of reaching out to students by phone, email or chat.
"In the past, our students could decide whether they wanted to take online classes, but now they may have concerns about whether online is a good fit for their learning style,” said Audrey Ellis, director of student success management. “It became apparent that we need to step up our outreach to make sure our students are successful.
"Our ambassadors are going to be triaging; they’re the first line of defense for our students," Ellis said. "Once they’ve assessed the situation, they will connect the student to someone on staff who can help them get on track."
Northern Essex transitioned to remote learning mid-semester in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 first became an issue. Early this summer, the college announced that 90 percent of fall 2020 courses would be offered online. Only classes that require a face-to-face experience, such as health and science labs, will be taught in person this fall, on the college's Lawrence and Haverhill campuses, college officials said.
In addition to the new support services for students, Northern Essex has invested $500,000 to prepare faculty who have previously taught in classrooms for the change to online teaching. The college is also putting resources toward laptops for students to ensure they have the technology needed to succeed.
To learn more about the new peer ambassador program, contact Audrey Ellis, aellis@necc.mass.edu.
For information on applying for an ambassador job, visit online at necc.mass.edu and under "news," click on the link to "NECC invests in new support service for online learners."