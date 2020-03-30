HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College theater students received a record number of awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for Region I held at Cape Cod Community College.
A total of 288 students from two- and four-year colleges and universities competed in the event and only 16 students made it to the final round of the competition, including two Northern Essex students — Sarah Durning of North Andover and Gwynnethe Glickman of Newbury.
Durning is a general studies/individualized option major and Glickman is a liberal arts major. They were accompanied by their acting partners, NECC students Carlyle Bien-Aime, a business management major from Haverhill, and Zaida Buzan, a liberal arts major from Somerville.
In the final round, Glickman won the Kennedy Center Award for Best Comic Actor. She presented two scenes and a monologue. Her comic scene was from the play "Anything for You” by Cathy Celesia
"Getting to participate in the final round is an incredible honor," said Brianne Beatrice, NECC theater professor. "Having two finalists representing one school in unheard of, and I am deeply proud of our students."
This was the second award Glickman received in as many years from the Kennedy Center. Last year, during Festival 2019, she was awarded the Outstanding Performance Award for her role in a NECC production.
At this year's event Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, the entire cast of NECC’s fall production of “Good People” received the Best Ensemble award.
The cast of "Good People" included Durning, Aileen Corniel of Lawrence, Ben Beverage of Lawrence, Eliza Volpicelli of Salem, Mass, and Glickman.
"I am elated for their successes,” Beatrice said. "This is a record-breaking win for theater at Northern Essex Community College and I have continued gratitude for the support we get from the college."
Beatrice also presented two acting workshops at Festival 2020. One was a Master Meisner Acting Workshop and the other was an auditioning workshop. It was one of the most highly attended workshops at the festival, with 149 students from Region 1 attending.
The Kennedy Center American College Theater is a national theater program involving 18,000 students from colleges and universities nationwide which has served as a catalyst in improving the quality of college theater in the United States. In January and February of each year, regional festivals showcase the finest of each region’s entered productions and offer a variety of activities, including workshops, symposia, and regional-level award programs.