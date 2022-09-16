HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Campus of Northern Essex Community College will come alive with the sounds of the stage as the NECC Theater presents “Love/Sick” by John Cariani.
The show launches this year’s theater season and features nine short plays, each exploring themes of love.
“New love, old love, tired love, exciting love. The plays begin with infatuation and progress to mature love with each vignette,” director and NECC theater professor Brianne Beatrice said. “The show will make you both laugh and cry. It is both hilarious and touching. The writing style is outside the box.”
“Love/Sick” will star current NECC students Dan Toothaker, Jessica Newey, Olivia Barberian, Kayla Clegg, and Elian Gonzales. The cast also includes NECC alums Sarah Durning and Aileen Corniel and guest artists Caroline Forbes and Bridget Saunders.
Performances are at 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17, and at 3 p.m. on Sept. 18. Tickets are $20 ($10 for seniors and students) and can be purchased in advance or at the door (cash only). Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18 and over.
For tickets, visit online at northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani.
“Love/Sick” will be staged in the quad near the “B” building on the college’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held in the theater on the top floor of the Spurk Building.
This will be the start of a busy fall for NECC Theater. A staged reading of “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son is scheduled for October on the Lawrence campus. And a second show, “Proof” by David Auburn, will open in November. Guest director Matthew Lundergan will direct it.
For more information on shows or theater classes at NECC, email Professor Brianne Beatrice at bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu.
