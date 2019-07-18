HAVERHILL — Athletes who haven’t made college plans yet can still sign up to play a varsity sport at Northern Essex Community College.
Athletic information sessions will held on the Haverhill campus from 9:45 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 22, and Monday, Aug. 12.
"These sessions are open to athletes who have attended another college as well as those who are new to college,” said Meredith Gagnon-Dube of NECC's enrollment services.
At the information session, interested students can learn about enrolling at the college and applying for financial aid, fill out an application, tour the campus, meet with Dan Blair, the college’s athletic director, and tour the Wellness Center. After the information session, stay and complete the academic assessment test at noon, if you wish.
Check in begins at 9:45 a.m. in Room 106 of the Behrakis Student Center, 100 Elliott St. Those interested are encouraged to sign up in advance by completing a form at www.necc.mass.edu/athletic-info.
For more information, contact Meredith Gagnon-Dube at 978 556-3441 or mgagnondube@necc.mass.edu.
Library to host human trafficking talk
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a talk on human trafficking with Cheri Crider from 6:30 to 8:39 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, followed by a discussion.
Crider uses her personal experience of surviving the commercial sex trade to educate on the facts behind this multibillion-dollar industry. Her recovery provides insight into the health implications and psychological trauma to offer solutions for the thousands of lives affected in the United States alone.
Additionally, Crider is an expert on the subject of psychological coercion; the methods traffickers use to exploit children through commercial sexual exploitation. Learn how to protect your children with easy-to-use online applications.
Members of the public are invited to participate in this discussion on ways to bring healing and prevention to vulnerable populations everywhere. Sign up for a free guide to becoming involved on a practical level. Seating is limited. Register at www.haverhillpl.org under calendar of events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Feline rescue group awarded grant
SALISBURY — Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society of Salisbury was recently awarded a $7,500 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its Care For Life program, which helps cats with difficult medical conditions get adopted.
The grant will help cover post-adoption medical expenses of cats with conditions that make them difficult to adopt out (and cover these specific costs for the life of the cat), officials said.
Many adopters are frightened away by the idea of taking on a cat with a potentially costly condition like Feline Leukemia, hyperthyroidism, diabetes, or special diet needs like urinary or IBD diets. This adoption hesitation causes these cats to linger longer in an adoption center.
For more information, visit mrfrs.org.
Chamber names July Business of the Month
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce named High Vibration Wellness Inc. as its Business of the Month for July.
This award is given to a Chamber member that is a proven leader in their business or industry and excels in the areas of community involvement, economic growth, customer service and professional relationships.
High Vibration Wellness Inc. specializes in helping people live more productive, successful, happy and pain-free lives.
Sue Cullen works with a variety of people including schoolchildren, office workers, teachers and seniors in private and group settings. As an internationally certified Wellpro Wellness Coach and Usui and Shamballa Reiki II practitioner, Cullen adds balance to her client's physical wellness program. Reiki is a Japanese form of energy work that promotes healing through energy flow. It moves the energy in your body to promote healing and wellness.
If you would like to nominate a business to be considered for Business of the Month, call 978-373-5663 or email info@haverhillchamber.com. There is no fee for nominations or applications. Companies may be nominated by any member business. This is a benefit available exclusively to Chamber members.
Organization awarded $100,000
LAWRENCE — Top Notch Scholars is one of the 100 local nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 each through Cummings Foundation’s “100K for 100” program. The Lawrence-based organization was chosen from a total of 574 applicants during a competitive review process.
Representing Top Notch Scholars, Founder Joanna de Pena and Business Development Director Jenny Alvarez joined approximately 300 other guest at a reception at TradeCenter 128 in Woburn to celebrate the $10 million infusion into Greater Boston’s nonprofit sector. With the conclusion of this grant cycle, Cummings Foundation has now awarded more than $260 million to Greater Boston nonprofits alone.
Day of communal remembrance
ANDOVER — On Aug. 10, Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley will host “Tish’a b’Av: A Day of Communal Remembrance.“ It’s the time of year when Jews mourn the destruction of the Holy Temple and other tragic events in Jewish history, while gathering together to gain strength from one another.
A potluck dairy/vegetarian dinner begins at 7 p.m. and a prayer service will begin at 8 p.m. Rabbi Howard Mandell of CBI, will co-lead the service with Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, Spiritual Leader at Temple Emanu-El, Haverhill, along with lay leaders from both congregations.
Reflective, appropriate music and lay-led Hebrew selections will also be part of the program. An interactive discussion led by Rabbi Mandell on the powerful and readable book, “The Sunflower,” written by courageous Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal, will follow the service. Wiesenthal paints a picture that compels us all to reflect on the limits of our forgiveness.
This event is open to the entire community. Reservations for the potluck dinner are required by Wednesday, Aug. 7, to Amy Sherr, 978-474-0540 or by email at amy@BethIsraelMV.org. Copies of “The Sunflower” are available to borrow, but it is not a prerequisite to attend and participate.