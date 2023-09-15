HAVERHILL — The first art show of the 2023-24 academic year will open on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The exhibition, titled “A Field of Lost Hair Ties,” will run until Nov. 3. An opening reception and Artist Talk is Thursday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace.
Artist Sam Modder, a native of Nigeria who lives and works in Tampa, Florida, has created a larger-than-life mural made up of digitally manipulated ballpoint pen drawings that follow a Black woman in her nightdress and striped socks in a world made up of only her and her duplicates. Modder says the work is an allegory for our contemporary condition, confronting questions of power, exploitation and resistance.
Modder says the work is a chapter in an ongoing series in which she presents a subjective Black woman’s fairytale to process interlocking structures of oppression.
“As my work towers above you, I hope you will step back into a space of childhood, wonder, and possibility,” she said. “That you would, in the best of ways, feel small and open, ready, and willing to hear one more story.”
The show is presented by the NECC Liberal Arts Division and the Art Department. The Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace is located on the first floor of the Bentley Library. Gallery events are free and open to the public. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.
Highway lane closures begin Sunday
HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary lane closures on the bridge carrying Interstate 495 over the Merrimack River in Haverhill. The lane closures will be in place during overnight hours from Sunday, Sept. 17, to Friday, Sept. 22, to allow crews to realign two elastomeric bearing pads with the structural steel sole plates.
Southbound traffic on Interstate 495 will be closed as follows: Double left lane closures take place overnight between exits 107 and 106 beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, then again on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with all work ending by 5 a.m. the following mornings.
Double right lane closures take place overnight between exits 107 and 106 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and at 9 p.m. Thursday and finishing up by 5 a.m. the following mornings.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Groveland Council on Aging events
GROVELAND — The Groveland Council on Aging offers the following activities: Discover eBooks on Monday, Sept. 18. The event is free and will be held in the Town Hall back meeting room, 183 Main St., starting at 10:30 a.m. Bring your device.
Ping Pong and Corn Hole is on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The event is free for seniors and will begin at 1 p.m. under a tent at 181 Main St.
Coffee and Conversation is Thursday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. Meet the COA staff over a cup of coffee. This event is free and is in the Town Hall Center Meeting Room.
Trip to Kittery, Maine, is Tuesday, Sept. 26. Cost is $15 per person. Lunch at Warren’s Lobster House is not covered in the price of travel. Call 978-372-101. The COA Van will leave from Town Hall at 10:45 a.m.
The movie “Death on the Nile” will be shown Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Town Hall.
For more information call 978-372-1101. Visit online at grovelandma.com/council-on-aging.
Planning Commission to meet Thursday
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available online at mvpc.org. For questions or details of this meeting contact Jodie Furey at jfurey@mvpc.org.
Jimmy Fund Walk GROVELAND — Five Groveland residents will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Taking part in the walk are Lily DiNitto, Victoria DiNitto, Betsy Harding, Carolyn Havens and Susan Curry, who along with thousands of others will participate in the annual event to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Walkers can choose from four distance options: 5K walk (from Dana-Farber’s Longwood Medical Campus), 10K walk (from Newton), Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley), and Marathon walk (from Hopkinton).
Due to construction in Copley Square, the finish line has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood. Distances may be slightly shorter this year. The finish line will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.
Participants can also join virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable.
To register to walk or volunteer or to support a walker, visit JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.
