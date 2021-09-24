HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill and in Lawrence is planning two pop-up vaccination clinics the last weekend of September, especially for faculty, staff, and students, but also open to the community.
Offered in partnership with the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, the first clinic will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to noon under a tent in the parking lot of the Dimitry Building, 45 Franklin St., Lawrence. A second clinic will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon under a tent on the quadrangle of the Haverhill campus at 100 Elliott St. Walk-ins are welcome.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available and there are incentives for getting vaccinated: a $25 Market Basket gift card for the first vaccine and a $5 Dunkin' Donuts gift card for the second vaccine.
The presidents of the Massachusetts Community Colleges recently announced they will require students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by January 2022.
Students who are registering for online courses that do not include any in-person component, will be exempted from the vaccine mandate.
“We believe that the more people who are vaccinated, the safer we will be as a community,” said Lane Glenn, NE CCpresident. “That’s why we are doing everything possible to make the vaccines available to our faculty, staff, and students, and the communities we serve.”
For more information, contact Marissa Elliott at melliott@necc.mass.edu.