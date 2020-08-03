HAVERHILL — After COVID-19 forced Northern Essex Community College to cancel its traditional in-person graduation in May, the school is making plans to hold an online virtual commencement this week.
College officials said NECC will have a ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. to celebrate the class of 2020, which officials describe as a remarkable and resilient group that worked through the pandemic to complete its studies.
The class members are 65% female, 35% Hispanic or Latino, 52% first-generation college attendees, and 59% under the age of 25.
The ceremony will honor 600 graduates who received or will receive associate degrees and certificates from more than 60 academic programs. Produced in partnership with HC Media, the event will be streamed on HC Media’s website and on the college’s Facebook and HC Media’s Facebook pages.
The ceremony will include many traditional elements such as a student speaker, Public Health Major Rosanna Lara of Lawrence; a featured speaker, Rosalin Acosta, Massachusetts secretary of labor and workforce development and a former Northern Essex parent and trustee; and the singing of the national anthem by Early Childhood Education major Emily Forisso of Haverhill.
The ceremony will also include greetings from faculty and staff and a virtual diploma for each student.
"Their last semester was a challenging one, and I couldn’t be prouder of this year’s grads," said NECC President Lane Glenn. “We can’t celebrate this class as we usually do, but we are trying our best to give them the recognition they deserve."
In June, graduates came to NECC's Haverhill and Lawrence campuses to pick up celebration packages that included their caps, tassels, diplomas and special gifts from the college’s Alumni Association and Student Government Association. It was a festive celebration with music, balloons, the NECC Knight mascot (NECC student trustee and 2020 graduate Courtney Morin), and many cheering staff members.
The college has also announced it will host a joint celebration May 15 of next year for the classes of 2020 and 2021, giving members of the class of 2020 the opportunity to march in their caps and gowns.
Learn more at necc.mass.edu or call 978-556-3700.