HAVERHILL — A typical year has people in the city's neighborhoods lighting off illegal fireworks for a week or two before the Fourth of July, and maybe for a few days after the holiday.
It's a nuisance residents have learned to tolerate.
But this is not a typical year. The fireworks nuisance started earlier than normal this year, and often brings late-night noise, causing neighbors to call police.
Police responded to 24 complaints of fireworks across the city last weekend, from Friday through Sunday, according to police records. A total of 41 fireworks-related calls were made to the 911 dispatch center over the past week, the records show. Most of the calls came in after 8 p.m., according to police logs.
Fireworks are causing more than a noise nuisance, police said. A vehicle on inner-city Fountain Street was damaged Monday night after what appeared to be a bottle rocket caused a tire to smoke, police said.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said a neighbor saw smoke coming from the wheel well of a car and alerted the owner of the vehicle.
The man called police to alert them to the damage just after 11:30 p.m., Doherty said. When officers arrived, the car owner said he had heard fireworks in the area just prior to the vehicle being damaged. A bottle rocket type of firework was found on the ground nearby, Doherty said.