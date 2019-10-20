HAVERHILL — A proposed condo development on the banks of the Merrimack River in Bradford is just too much for neighbors.
They say the proposed 60-unit project would tower over their single-family homes on Railroad Street and bring more traffic than their narrow street can handle.
"We're figuring about 500 vehicles coming to and from the place daily," said George Frascone, who lives at 25 S. River St., next to the proposed development.
"If you look just down the street, the owner of Bradford Welding is opening 40 units,'' he said of another residential project planned by a welding company, ''while a local contractor plans to develop four more units. If you add it all up, we're going to have more than 100 new units of housing in a neighborhood that just can't handle it."
Developer, neighbors debate
The Riverview Condominiums project, proposed for 38 Railroad St., is the complex neighbors are fighting. It's just east of Crescent Yacht Club and would consist of three, four-story buildings. Each building would contain 20, one and two-bedroom "market rate" condominiums and no Section 8 housing. Public and private docks are part of the proposal.
The buildings would have parking spaces beneath them so that the first-floor condos overlook the planned extension of the rail trail, a walking and biking path along the river.
A public hearing on the project was held during the Sept. 17 City Council meeting. Councilors tabled approving the project, saying they want the developer — and his representatives who spoke — to resolve neighbors' concerns before the council takes up the approval issue again. Several neighbors said buildings would be 55 feet tall, towering over their neighborhood.
Local businessman Ernest Cioto of Boxford, the property owner, purchased the site in 2000. He said it has been his "dream" to develop the site for nearly two decades.
This is the latest housing project along the river to seek approval at a time the city is trying to convince developers to transform former old mill and factory properties along the river.
Project designer Christopher Crump of CWC Design of Newburyport said the project will replace a dilapidated building that is an "eyesore" to the community.
Dana Fields, of 23 S. River St., told councilors that the project will "tower over everything" and that it is designed in a flood zone.
"If there is a flood, all the cars (parked beneath the three buildings) will have to be moved," he said.
Fields said the streets in that area are too narrow to support a project of this scope and size, and asked the council to vote against it.
Talks extend to November
Recently, neighbors gathered at the edge of the site to talk about reasons why the project is too big for their neighborhood.
They said they were expecting to meet with the developer and his lawyer last week to air their concerns, but that the meeting was postponed to Nov. 9, after the city elections.
"My understanding is the rail trail will bump right up against my house, although they offered to create a buffer zone," Frascone said.
He said the city is looking to purchase land that runs alongside Railroad Street, where a section of old railroad track still exists, so that it can turn that land over to the developer for parking. In turn, the developer would allow the rail trail to pass by the front of his development at the river's edge.
"Our neighborhood is all single-family homes, yet they want to build three, 55-foot-tall buildings," Frascone said. "The last time the river overflowed its banks and we had a major flood, it came up my backyard almost to my house. If they build their project and we have another flood, what will happen?"
He said that he and his neighbors plan to ask the developer to reduce the size and scope of the project, and in particular to lower its height.
"It needs to match the scale of our neighborhood," said William Gould Jr., who lives at 1 S. Charles St., directly across from the proposed development. "It would be much taller than any building around and it will bring a lot of traffic, which this narrow street cannot handle."
His father, William Gould Sr., also of 1 S. Charles St., said the developer's artist renditions show the project from the river side, and that it looks beautiful from that perspective.
"It doesn't look so good from our street," he said.
Gould Sr. said the developer is also looking to build a marina, and that it doesn't make sense in this area of the river because at low tide, it's mud.
Frascone said he wants the developer to reduce the size of the project, "to maybe two stories in height."
"Our severely disabled son lives with my wife and I and when we pass on, he plans to continue living here and I'm worried that he'll have to live with a 55-foot building right next door," Frascone said. "We've lived here 34 years and I've never seen anything like what's bring proposed."
Gould Sr. said that based on the project plans, residents of the development will exit the property with their vehicle headlights pointing directly at his home.
"Headlights will be flashing my house," he said.
Councilors have mixed views
City Councilor William Macek said the project is compliant with zoning, but that he has questions about its size.
"We passed this as an overlay zone to try to bring new life to an old mixed-use area where they were tanneries, manufacturing and other kinds of commercial-industrial, along with residential housing," Macek said. "This passed the Planning Board, and it was all done with an effort to try to rejuvenate an area. But now we're getting a taste of what that overlay zoning is bringing, and there's some push back from the neighbors who say it isn't a good fit for their neighborhood."
Macek said the project will require the council's approval, but it will not require a special permit because it complies with zoning.
"It will require site plan approval by the council, under the conditions of the ordinance," he said. "It's not that common and it may be unique to this new overlay zoning. But because it's compliant with overlay zoning, if we don't have a good reason to turn it down, the developer could go to court, which could grant them approval."
At the Sept. 17 council meeting, Council President John Michitson said the project seems too big for the neighborhood.
"The infrastructure for traffic is inadequate and to me, the area just isn't cut out for this size of a project," he said.
"I don't like this project," Councilor Thomas Sullivan said. "I can't imagine what it would be like to live across from this structure.''
Councilors Michael McGonagle and Tim Jordan said they want the developer and neighbors to work together because the city needs more high-end housing on the river.