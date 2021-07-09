HAVERHILL — Neighbors in the city’s Rocks Village neighborhood are speaking out against a proposed development that would bring 66 units of 55-and-over housing to the area near Snowcrest Farm on Merrimac Road.
The project, Fox Hollow, is proposed by developer Sixty-Six Merrimac-Hav LLC.
Documents submitted to the city on behalf of the developer’s attorney, Michael Migliori, state that the project at 66 Merrimac Road would provide 132 parking spaces on a street named Long Hill Road.
The project is backed by Rob Nixon of Bitterroot LLC in Georgetown, according to city documents. A request for comment to Migliori was not returned by press time.
Abutter Joe Carey said neighbors are concerned about the traffic and safety issues the development could bring to their quiet residential area.
“The city has come up with a well-written, new master plan, but that plan has development happening closer to downtown near businesses and trains and transportation — not coming out here and dropping in 66 houses for the elderly,” Carey said of the project, which proposes what’s called a “flexible development” on a 54-acre parcel.
In a letter submitted to city councilors, the developer’s attorney said Nixon is seeking a flexible development in accordance with Haverhill’s city charter.
The charter permits such developments for the purpose of “(facilitating) the construction and maintenance of streets, utilities, and public services in a more economical and efficient manner” and “(preserving) historical and archeological resources ... including the City's varied landscapes and water resources.”
Neighbors, however, argue that while 35 acres would be preserved on the 54-acre property, developers are trying to “bury the property with homes,” Carey said.
Carey and 50 neighbors met Wednesday night to air their concerns about the project before it heads to the City Council for a special permit hearing July 27.
Carey said the land was previously zoned for approximately 32 homes and sits on acreage neighbors worry would disrupt an ecosystem of known wildlife and wetlands.
“The developer makes it sound like, ‘We’ll make it beautiful and get out and it’ll be no big deal,” Carey said, referring to the flexible development plan. “My analogy being a 65-year-old grandfather is that the city gives them the rules to build their 30 houses and then it’s like Dad giving them the rules, but they didn’t like it, so they went to Mom. That’s wrong.”
City paperwork indicates that this project does not need Planning Board approval to move forward. But Conservation Commission public relations liaison Ralph Basiliere said his group must hear the facts of the project before any shovels go into the ground.
“All parties, including the neighbors, can expect a fair and open hearing of the facts that will be applied to the law,” Basiliere said, adding that the commission considers things such as the Wetlands Protection Act, local ordinances, state stormwater regulations, and whether endangered species are present in an area before approving site work.
In addition to environmental concerns, neighbors also say traffic and safety are major sticking points.
Where they live in Rocks Village, Carey said, the response time for fires or accidents can often be extensive.
On June 25, Carey said it took an “unacceptable” 11 minutes for first responders to reach an accident where a box truck rolled onto a sport utility vehicle on Amesbury Line Road near Merrimac Road.
“There’s a fire station across the street that I could hit a golf ball with from my house,” Carey said, referring to the volunteer-staffed Rocks Village station.
“That’s the other part of this: When (is the city) going to start taking care of us? Two years ago, there was an 18-minute response time for a father and his baby trapped," he said. "The neighbors went and rescued them before first responders even got there.”
Neighbors are also contesting a traffic study they say is over 3 years old.
“The lack of city services is among our greatest concerns,” Carey said. “This development endangers the rural integrity of our Rocks Village, which is over 100 years old.”