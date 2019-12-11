HAVERHILL — As Haverhill’s marijuana licensing process continues, nearly two dozen residents from the city’s Amesbury Road neighborhood met with the trio hoping to open the Mellow Fellows shop, imploring them to install a traffic light at the ramp to Interstate 110.
Intending to do business at the 1,600-square-foot former Seafood Etc. space, city natives Charles Emery, Tim Riley and E. Philip Brown joined Attorney Jim Smith for a community outreach meeting at the Haverhill Public Library Wednesday night. This week’s session was the group’s second in eight months, since Mayor James Fiorentini has yet to sign their host community agreement.
As was the case at the trio’s April meeting, traffic was a key concern for neighbors in attendance from Elliott Street and Pear Tree Lane.
In recent months, Smith said the group has agreed — at the request of Fiorentini and Police Chief Alan DeNaro — to install a gate on the property at 330 Amesbury Road. However, residents said more must be done, demanding the team take their concerns to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
While Elliott Street’s Daniel McDonald acknowledged the city could not simply install a traffic light and that it is the state’s jurisdiction, he begged Smith to think about the quality of life for those living in and around the area near Northern Essex Community College.
“The effort should at least be made. It’s dangerous,” McDonald said.
“We’re already been talking to the DOT. The quick feedback was that they thought the bigger issue was down by the college. They didn’t even think that was a big problem. We can go to MassDOT, but I don’t want to raise your hopes,” Smith told residents.
Customers looking to purchase marijuana from Mellow Fellows would be required to make an appointment in advance, Smith said, and appointments are capped at four every 15 minutes.
Eighteen parking spaces would be set aside to accommodate those shoppers, with additional room for employees to park in the back of the store. While an overflow parking lot is being leased, it is not expected to be necessary.
Thirty-three pot shops are currently open in Massachusetts, and Smith estimates that if Mellow Fellows were to open, it would do so in another year. By then, he says the initial honeymoon period of retail cannabis consumption will have worn off.
“I would estimate that by the time we open the store, it’ll be a year or more. We might be the hundredth store open in the Commonwealth and I wouldn’t anticipate a line,” Smith said, noting that the busiest day for cannabis sales is Saturday.
“It’s a great space in terms of not being on the street and having plenty of parking. The cannabis issue has a stigma attached and as a result it is heavily regulated, especially in the security area,” he added.