HAVERHILL — Despite the outcry of parents who object to bus routes being implemented by the new school transportation provider, the company's owner says he is adhering with the city's rules surrounding what children are, or are not, allowed to ride the bus.
North Reading Transportation has taken over providing busing for city schools now that the longtime transportation company, Coppola Bus Inc., was sold earlier this summer.
In taking over, North Reading Transportation is bringing new bus routes to Haverhill.
A number of parents have posted complaints on Facebook recently, saying that their children live outside of the allowed distances for school bus pickup and drop-off, and that they aren't comfortable with their young children walking that far to school.
"In my entire time on the School Committee, in the days leading up to the opening of schools, this is the most parental complaints I've ever received about transportation, about reassigning kids to different schools, and who they have for teachers (class assignments)," said School Committee member Scott Wood.
According to the school district's website, students are eligible bus riders as follows:
* Students in grades kindergarten to five who live 1 mile from school;
* Students in grades six to eight that live 1.5 miles from school;
* Students in grades nine to 12 that live 2 miles from school.
John McCarthy, North Reading Transportation owner, said the company will stick to the rules and not allow buses to be overloaded.
"We are enforcing the walk zones unless the superintendent asks us to do something different," McCarthy said. "We will not allow buses to be overloaded."
According to the school district's website, NRT has routed buses using a new computer software in an effort to make bus service "more efficient and effective." The changes are expected to reduce travel time and overcrowding.
"It's my understanding that NRT has changed and eliminated many of the stops, and are using new computer software that's supposed to help organize the routes," Wood said. "It's supposed to make the routes more efficient, but from the feedback I've received from parents — as soon as the routes were posted at the end of last week — it would appear to be the total opposite."
Wood said the one thing the School Committee can do is find out which stops were eliminated, how many students those stops serviced, and what the justification was for eliminating those stops.
"What we need to find out is — has this new software made things more efficient or has it simply increased the burden on parents?" he said.
While bus routes have changed, the requirements for student eligibility to ride a bus have remained the same.
Shawn Regan, spokesman for school Superintendent Margaret Marotta, said the rules and guidelines for transportation by bus have been the same for years and continue to be enforced.
He said that in some cases, students who took the bus last year and don't qualify this year may have moved up in grade and to a new school, and therefore into a different distance category.
The first day of school in Haverhill is Tuesday, Aug. 27.