HAVERHILL — They could not have picked a worse time to launch a new sports program for area youths.
A recreational cheerleading team was just forming at the start of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The fledgling group, which had assembled its first team of 16 girls ages 11 to 15 from Haverhill’s middle schools, began practicing at American Tumbling Academy in Groveland.
The idea was to give area youths an opportunity to learn and participate in a physically active sport, make new friends and possibly gain enough skills to join a high school cheerleading team.
Christin O’Brien, a former Timberlane Regional High School cheerleader, and co-coach Jennifer Sirois, who played basketball at St. Mary’s in Lawrence, faced the challenges of having to take numerous safety precautions in order to bring their first team together.
Both women live in Haverhill and have daughters who are involved in cheerleading in Haverhill’s public schools.
“We had to ensure the kids were masked, which was a new thing, and we had to social distance, which goes against everything in cheer and was very difficult,” O’Brien said.
“We also had to move to remote practices and training via Zoom for a short period of time.”
“Thankfully parents trusted us and we were able to compete Orlando in April of 2021,” she added. “We took second place nationally in the senior level 3 division.”
While Haverhill High School’s Varsity Cheer team competes against other high schools in the Merrimack Valley Conference, Haverhill Elite Cheer is sanctioned as a non-affiliated recreational team and competes against other recreational cheer teams across the country.
“All recreational cheer teams are designed to be nonprofit and are considering training grounds for moving up, including to the high school,” O’Brien said. “Recreational cheer programs are the way kids get into the sport outside of a school cheer program.”
O’Brien says kids love the sport of cheerleading as it has elements of dance and gymnastics, it is fast-paced and they are using their entire bodies.
“It’s also a growing sport for boys as it is very athletic,” she said. “And it’s a very inclusive sport that is more accepting of boys than it ever was. We are actively recruiting for male athletes and since we offer every level, boys and girls who aren’t particularly athletic or are new to cheer can come and take classes to try it out at very low cost.”
While the coaches are unpaid volunteers, there are fees for members including tuition that goes toward the use of their practice facilities and the cost of attending competitions.
One of Elite Cheer’s coaches happens to be the head coach for Haverhill High’s Varsity Cheer team, Elizabeth Burgess.
She said she was excited to see local youths being offered another opportunity to participate in the sport and hopes to welcome them into the high school’s program.
“I was surprised to find out that Haverhill did not have a youth or pop warner program,” Burgess said. “I am excited to see the opportunity for more youth athletes to cheer at Haverhill Elite and hope to see them all continue on to Haverhill High cheerleading.”
Since last year’s competition, Haverhill Elite Cheer has grown to more than 75 members spread over four teams. The “minis” team is for ages 4 to 8; the youth team is for ages 12 and under based on skill level, the Elite team is for ages 18 and under, and a senior team is for ages 18 and under who compete at level 4.
Each level in cheerleading represents a level of difficulty in performing tumbling and stunts.
“We’ve been masking since before the holidays when the omicron variant hit but recently we made masking optional, but things could change,” O’Brien said. “We respond to whatever we need to do to keep the kids safe including super sanitizing the gym, of which we are its biggest user.”
The program now draws its members from most public schools in Haverhill as well as from Bradford Christian Academy and Sacred Hearts School in Bradford. “We also have members from other communities, including Danvers, Amesbury, Groveland, Plaistow, Methuen, Andover, North Andover, Tewksbury, and Lawrence,” O’Brien said.
Members of Elite Cheer have the option of participating as a recreational sport, or preparing to join other teams such as Haverhill High’s championship Varsity Cheer team or other cheer teams.
“We also hold clinics to prepare our members for college,” O’Brien said. “The important thing is we train our athletes in safety and progression of skills.”
Late last fall, Haverhill Elite Cheer saw an influx of members from surrounding communities after their cheer seasons ended.
“A lot of them didn’t have a season the year before because of the pandemic so we are a program they could jump right into as we were new,” O’Brien said. “We were still forming teams and were looking for new members.”
The group plans to begin its competition season in February and is scheduled to compete in a recreational and All Star, all-level event, Feb. 20 at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
Other coaches include O’Brien’s daughter, Mairead, a student at Haverhill High and captain of the Varsity Cheer team; Cam Spearman, Haverhill High’s JV cheerleading coach; Elizabeth Burgess, and a new coach, Mandie Bentley, a certified gymnastics coach who oversees tumbling for Haverhill Elite Cheer.
The organization is planning to form new teams in May. To learn more, visit online at www.haverhillelite.org.