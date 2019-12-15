GROVELAND — The town has a new fire chief who will be working full time, in contrast to former fire chief Robert Lay, who worked part time and retired in 2018 after a long career with the department.
Personnel Director Denise Dembkoski announced that Robert Valentine was sworn in on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Central Fire Station by Town Clerk Elizabeth Cunniff.
"Chief Valentine was a standout candidate during the preliminary interviews for this position, and I think he'll be a true leader of the Fire Department and a great addition to Groveland," Dembkoski said.
Valentine officially began his new position Monday, Dec. 2.
His contract, which is available for viewing on the town's website, notes that Valentine will receive a starting salary of $75,000 and that his contract runs from Dec. 1 of this year to June 30, 2022, although it may be extended.
The contract also calls for pay increases based on certifications and education credits he obtains, and includes a 2% pay increase on July 1, 2021.
According to the contract, Valentine's first six months are considered a probationary period.
"I worked for many years at a paid on-call volunteer Fire Department, similar to Groveland’s Fire Department today, and then we became a combination department," Valentine said. "With my experience, I felt working in Groveland would be a great fit as the department evolves, and I’m looking forward to serving the community."
With 39 years of experience in fire service, Valentine most recently served as the deputy fire chief of the Albion Fire Department in Lincoln, Rhode Island, for approximately 13 years. He also served as a training officer for the Albion Fire Department since 2004.
In his new position as Groveland Fire Chief, he moved from Rhode Island to Groveland.
Valentine first joined the Albion Fire Department in 1991 as a firefighter, and became a lieutenant in 1994.
Prior to his career with the Albion Fire Department, Valentine served in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1986. He also worked as a volunteer firefighter for the Saylesville Fire Department, in Lincoln, Rhode Island, from 1980 to 1990.
Lay served as a firefighter for 44 years, and spent his entire firefighting career in Groveland.
A lifelong Groveland resident, Lay joined the Fire Department in 1973. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1990, captain in 1993, and deputy chief in 2011 before being named chief in 2014.