HAVERHILL — The City Council approved a new mixed-use development to replace Joseph’s Trattoria at 145 Oxford Ave. with a “village concept” residential and retail complex.
The project will include a six-story, 230-unit apartment building along with a 2-1/2 story retail building featuring a new Joseph’s restaurant and grocery/bakery shop.
Following a public hearing during which a number of neighbors voiced opposition, the council on Tuesday night voted 8-0 to approve the project. Councilor Catherine Rogers excused herself from voting saying she has a relative who owns land adjacent to the project.
The approval came with conditions, including the installation of a pedestrian walkway between Waldo Court and Oxford Avenue; a “no right on red” sign at a new planned traffic light at Oxford Avenue and Route 125 — subject to city and state approval; and for the developer to work with the city’s water department to monitor water pressure in that area.
Joseph’s Trattoria owner Deanna Gaiero told the council that her family has been in business in Haverhill for more than 40 years and that her brother, Joe Faro, who developed Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire, is partnering with her on the project.
She said her parents Rose and Joe Faro opened Joseph’s Bakery on Winter Street in the early 1980s and in 1990 her father and her brother bought the current Oxford Avenue property and expanded it for making Josephs pasta. Then in 1996 they opened Joseph’s Trattoria Bakery and Cafe’.
Gaiero said her brother grew Joseph’s Pasta Company and moved his factory to Primrose Street, then went on to develop Tuscan Village which has since expanded the Tuscan Village brand.
Gaiero said she plans to redevelop the old Knipe Bros. Shoe Factory building into Oxford Crossing Village Center, a walkable gathering place with a social environment consisting of a new restaurant with private event space, an outdoor patio, a bakery and gourmet market, two boutique retail spaces and 230 residential units.
“As long-time Haverhill business owners we are especially proud to be the first ones creating this village center concept ... as part of Haverhill’s Master Plan 2035,” she said.
Councilors praised the project, including Melissa Lewandowski, who said the traffic safety improvement aspects of the project are “huge” and that she trusts the Faro family.
“You’ve demonstrated thus far by meeting the city and residents more than half-way that you’re willing to compromise,” she said about changes to the project that Faro made.
In a letter of support to the council, Mayor James Fiorentini said this development will create a walkable village center for people in the Ward Hill region to walk to a local destination exactly as the city’s Master Plan envisioned.
William Pillsbury, the city’s economic and development director, said this mixed-use development comes under the city’s new Planned Development District (PDD) zoning and that Gaiero’s investment will greatly improve the site.
Rick Friberg of TEC (The Engineering Corporation of Lawrence), civil engineer for the project, told councilors that during two meetings with neighbors, it was determined that one of their biggest concerns had to do with traffic and safety issues where Oxford Avenue meets busy Route 125.
Officials said solutions to those concerns include a plan to realign Oxford Avenue where it meets Route 125, installing a traffic light that will allow drivers exiting Oxford Avenue to more safely enter Route 125 north or southbound, and softening the intersection of Cross Road and Route 125 to allow for an easier turn by emergency vehicles. New sidewalks in the Oxford Avenue area are part of the project.
Joe Faro said the project will include eight affordable units and the rest market rate. Out of concerns for firefighting staffing, he said his company will donate $80,000 for firefighter overtime.
A number of people spoke out in favor of the project, including developer Sal Lupoli who said he was so excited that he will match Faro’s $80,000 donation.
“Please look at this project to send a message to other developers that Haverhill is open for business,” Lupoli told the council.
Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011 President Tim Carroll spoke in favor of the project, noting the mayor agreed to hire four new firefighters and transfer four firefighters out of dispatch to fire stations and replace them with civilian dispatchers.
“We are happy with that,” Carroll said about eight additional firefighters for his department.
A number of residents voiced opposition saying this project and other housing projects are changing the character of this rural neighborhood.
Local farmer Michael Davidowicz, a Boston Road resident, called the project “too big” and questioned how it would affect water pressure in the area.
“This is like a cancer case,” he said in reference to the project. “There’s going to be more and more things going on that haven’t been seen yet that’s going to keep giving you a problem.”
Ferry Road resident Karen Benton wondered how the new housing will impact schools and traffic on connecting roads and also questioned the size of the project.
