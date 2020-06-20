HAVERHILL — One down, two to go.
One of three vacant principal positions in Haverhill public schools has been filled, with Whittier Middle School Assistant Principal Tim Betty moving into the top position there.
Betty replaces former Whittier principal Brian Gill, who had been on medical leave during the past school year and recently left Haverhill to become interim principal at Amesbury Middle School.
Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta said interviews are underway for the two other vacant principal positions — at Silver Hill and Bradford Elementary schools. She also said the search for an assistant principal for Whittier Middle School is ongoing.
Over the past month or so, several of the school district's top leaders moved from their positions and, in some cases, shuffled to other roles within the same buildings.
The result: Five schools will have new principals in the coming academic year.
Marotta recently informed the Whittier Middle School community that Betty accepted the principal's job.
"Mr. Betty has served the children and families of the J. G. Whittier Middle School for 10 years," Marotta said. "He is a Haverhill resident with a deep commitment to the city and our students."
Betty that during his first four years at Whittier he was a behavior teacher in charge of the student support center, then was an assistant principal before being named interim principal in May 2019, after Gill went out on leave.
Betty, 40, grew up in Haverhill and attended Wood School, Hunking School and Haverhill High School, graduating from there in 1997.
He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Endicott College, worked as a federal corrections officer and later as a case manager and social worker in Florida and New Hampshire.
He left those jobs for the field of education, receiving a master's degree in special education and a certificate of advanced graduate studies, both from Cambridge College. He lives in Haverhill with his wife, Heather, and their two children, Thomas, 8, and Lucas, 4.
"I'm honored to be named principal and I want to continue to build upon what we've already accomplished at Whittier, which is building strong relationships with our families and the community," Betty said. "We strive to provide a safe learning environment for all our students to learn."
Marotta added that Betty has created several programs at Whittier, including a home visiting program and events for families.
"He is as excited to take on this new role as we are for him to join us as the school leader," Marotta said.
Beth Kitsos, who helped oversee Whittier Middle School during Gill's absence, is leaving that school, Marotta said. Kitsos will become principal of Walnut Square Elementary, a small neighborhood school, in the fall, Marotta said.
Other Haverhill schools will have new principals when the next academic year begins.
Marotta said Consentino School Principal John Mele and Assistant Principal Richard Poor started a trend last month when they decided to swap roles at the middle school. Pentucket Lake Elementary School Principal Maureen Gray and Assistant Principal James Brennan also exchanged roles.
Marotta said the leadership swaps are positive ones — especially in an unknown climate.
Silver Hill Principal Mary Ellen Lucas is leaving for Methuen to serve as an associate principal in that city, Marotta said. She leaves Haverhill after four years here, having previously served as Consentino School assistant principal for three years.
Marotta said the 2020-2021 school calendar has not yet been approved, but students are expected to return to class after Labor Day.