The Sunday Eagle-Tribune will be in stores a little early this New Year’s. In fact, you likely will see it on the stands on Saturday morning, New Year’s Eve.
Home delivery subscribers may still receive the newspaper on Sunday morning, but we’ve given our carriers the option of delivering on New Year’s Eve as well.
Plans are in the works for a special holiday edition of the newspaper, along with all the great content we always provide: the local news you need, sports coverage, award-winning columnists, Entertainment Extra, comics, puzzles, real estate, and more. And of course any breaking news will be promptly posted online and appear in the Monday edition.
Publishing the newspaper early allows us to give our hardworking employees and carriers a well-deserved day off for the holiday.
We hope you, too, can spend the day with loved ones, and wish everyone a very happy New Year.
