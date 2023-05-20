HAVERHILL — The field of candidates for municipal offices in Haverhill has grown to 21, including veteran School Committee member Scott Wood Jr., who recently announced he is running for mayor.
Wood joins longtime City Councilor Melinda Barrett, former mayoral candidate Debra Campanile, and businessman George Eleftheriou in the race for the corner seat at City Hall, making the mayor’s race the most crowded one in years.
City Clerk Kaitlin Wright said the last day to take out papers is July 21 and they must be returned to her office, including the required number of signatures of registered voters, no later than Tuesday, July 25, for certification. The city’s municipal elections are scheduled for Nov. 7.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who is retiring at the end of the year after leading the city for a record-breaking 20 years, said there is still plenty of time to take out papers and that in his experience not everyone who takes out papers turns them in as was shown several times in the past 20 years.
“Frankly I thought a lot more people would run but it’s still very early,” he said. “The year Jim Rurak first ran he announced in late July or early August. There is plenty of time left.”
Fiorentini did says he is concerned about the lack of interest thus far in the council and school committee races.
“I supported ward representatives in the hope it would generate more interest,” he said. “Again, there is still plenty of time though, as it’s early.”
Under a new system of representation in Haverhill, voters will elect 11 councilors — one each to represent the city’s seven voting wards and four at-large councilors who will represent the city as a whole. Currently, there are nine at-large councilors and no ward councilors.
The School Committee also increases to 11 members, one each to represent the city’s seven wards, three at-large members to represent the city as a whole and the mayor serving in the 11th seat. The mayor serves as chair, per the city charter. The new system also reduces school committee terms from four to two years. Those elected to four-year terms in November of 2021, however, will complete their current four-year terms.
Wright said preliminaries are triggered if there are double the amount of candidates as the seats available, plus one.
For mayor and ward councilors/school committee, it means three, and for at-large councilors, it means nine. In the event a preliminary is needed, it would be held on Sept. 12, she said.
Mayoral candidates
Wood filed a change of purpose in March with the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance, converting his school committee campaign committee to a mayoral committee, then he formed an exploratory committee that allows him to raise money for a campaign.
Although he has yet to take out nomination papers, he has a campaign website votescottwood.com and said he is serious about running for mayor.
The longest serving member of Haverhill’s School Committee and the youngest elected official in the city’s history at age 39, Wood said he is the only candidate with experience in education, law enforcement and finance, and as a small business owner is uniquely qualified to address the challenges facing the city.
He said he’s spent nearly two decades in the finance industry and that he understands the importance of fiscal responsibility and smart financial management. He also owns and operates All Sport Breaks, a company on social media that sells new and collectible sports cards.
City Councilor Melinda Barrett pulled her nomination papers on May 5 and is already planning a second fundraising event. If elected, she will become the first female mayor in the city’s history.
“I think having the experience on the council and being in city government for the last 10 years will help in the transition to ward representation,” she has said.
Campanile, a retired U.S. Treasury customer service manager who previously ran for mayor in 2011, announced she will once again seek the city’s top executive position.
Campanile has lived in Haverhill for 40 years and retired in 2021 from her job of 42 years with the federal government, where she was in charge of a department that focused on identity theft.
George Eleftheriou, a Greek immigrant who formerly owned and operated a pizza shop in Hampstead and then moved it to Chester, which his brother continues to operate, is also an inventor and published poet. He said that as a small businessman he practiced fiscal responsibility and as an entrepreneur he thinks outside of the box.
“When I was in Hampstead I helped all the small businesses by taking on the town’s restrictive ordinance on business signage,” he said. “We all benefitted and now Hampstead allows much bigger signage for small businesses to better promote themselves.”
The mayor’s job pays $110,000 annually.
Other races
So far, those taking out nomination papers for school committee are School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais, Ward 2; Lynette Hickey, Ward 5; Jill Story, Ward 5; Yonnie Collins, Ward 6, and Thomas Grannemann, Ward 7.
Taking out papers for city council are Alexander Veras, Ward 1; Katrina Hobbs Everett, Ward 2; Former City Councilor Ken Quimby Jr., Ward 4; City Councilor Melissa Lewandowski, Ward 4; City Councilor Shaun Toohey, Ward 5; Michael Morales, Ward 5; City Councilor Michael McGonagle, Ward 6; Oliver Aguilo, Ward 6; City Councilor Catherine Rogers, Ward 7; City Councilor Thomas Sullivan, at large; City Council President Timothy Jordan, at large, and former candidate Fred Simmons, at large.
