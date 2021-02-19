HAVERHILL — The contractor for the Interstate 495 Merrimack River bridge replacement project will begin the next phase of construction, which includes the installation of driven piles to support the new southbound bridge abutments.
The work is not expected to impact traffic on I-495 and will not require lane closures, state transportation officials said.
Pile installation will begin Friday and will continue through April. The work will progress from the north abutment to the south abutment, officials said.
Construction work will take place Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Work hours are subject to change as needed to meet the project schedule, including the use of extended hours during weekdays and weekend work.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
State transportation officials are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
More information about the project is available at www.mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report issues related to construction, email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.