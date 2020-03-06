BOSTON — Disabled people have stronger protection against abuse by their caregivers thanks to a bill signed into law Tuesday.
Nicky's Law, filed in 2017 by Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, and Sen. Michael Moore, D-Worcester, passed both chambers unanimously.
The measure will create a registry of care providers who are found to have committed serious abuse against anyone with an intellectual or developmental disability. It also prohibits disability service providers from hiring anyone listed on the registry.
This will help ensure that dangerous abusers are removed from this line of work, Campbell said.
The registry will be strictly confidential, with information communicated only to employers when making hiring decisions. Accused care providers will receive a fair process with numerous opportunities to appeal their cases, according to Campbell.
It will be maintained by the state Disabled Persons Protection Commission, which investigates reports of abuse against people with disabilities.
Last year, the commission received more than 13,000 reports of abuse in Massachusetts, a 10% increase over the previous year, Campbell said.
The law's enactment was due in large part to the advocacy of The Arc of Massachusetts, the Disability Law Center and the many families who came forward to share stories of abuse committed against their loved ones, according to Campbell.
Many of these advocates and families attended the bill signing ceremony, including The Arc, the Disability Law Center and the families of Nicky Chan and Dana Schneider, two young men who suffered abuse from care providers and whose parents have been leading figures in the push for this legislation.
The law is named for Chan, an Auburn native who was beaten by a caretaker.
During the ceremony, Gov. Charlie Baker commended the families for their courage and tenacity.
“Nicky’s Law is such a critical safeguard for our community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who often cannot communicate that they are being abused. The testimony of families and caretakers of victims made clear that this new law will go a long way toward protecting our fellow human beings,” Campbell said.