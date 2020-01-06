No bail for brothers charged with firing gun at residence

HAVERHILL — Two brothers were ordered held without bail and deemed to be dangers to society after being charged early last week with firing bullets at the same Jackson Street home that has been the subject of gunfire twice in the last three months.
Aidan Rodriguez, 20, of Lawrence, and Isaac Rodriguez, 18, of Haverhill, were in Haverhill District Court for a dangerousness hearing Monday. Assistant District Attorney Stephen LaMonica asked Judge Patricia Dowling to hold the two based on the police investigation that showed they were involved in the shooting around 1:20 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Mount Washington neighborhood.
The two previously were arraigned at the same court Dec. 30. They are charged with assault to murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and destruction of property, among other crimes.
Residents were home at the time of the shooting, though no injuries were reported, police said.
LaMonica said video surveillance footage shows Aidan firing a handgun that he later passed to his brother, Isaac, who was in possession of a handgun when caught by police.
LaMonica said police currently are looking to obtain more video footage from the High Street Market near where the shots were fired.
"This is a brazen shooting in the middle of a Saturday," LaMonica said.
Issac Rodriguez' defense lawyer, Timothy Connors, told the court that his client has lived on Portland Street in Haverhill with his girlfriend, her sister and the sister's boyfriend for the past six months. He's been working as a dishwasher, Connors said. He asked that his client be released on a GPS tracking device so that he can continue working.
Aidan Rodriguez' defense lawyer, Ronald Ranta, said his client lives in Lawrence with his parents and younger sister, and that he is in a work training program with UTEC.
A representative of UTEC, an organization that works to turn gang members into productive members of society, was in the courtroom and spoke to Ranta following the hearing.
Ranta said that in the Dec. 28 shooting, the brothers were running away from violence that was coming toward them.
"This was a defensive posture," Ranta said just prior to asking that his client also be released on a GPS tracking device.
Instead, Dowling ordered them held without bail and scheduled a probable cause hearing, via video, for Feb. 5.
According to a police report, Officer Ryan Barbera was traveling on High Street on the afternoon of Dec. 28 and heard two gunshots. She then saw two males run across High Street in the direction of Washington Street, leading him to send out a dispatch call to all officers.
A short time later, Officer Chery Victoria located two men matching Barbera's description walking on Tremont Street and ordered them to stop, according to the report. While Victoria was putting his cruiser in park one of the men reached into his jacket pocket, according to police.
Ordered to put their hands on their heads as Victoria exited the vehicle, the suspect later identified as Isaac Rodriguez fled, according the report. Victoria pursued him, noting that he had a “heavy item bouncing in his front jacket pocket,” according to the report.
The officer said the teen kept holding onto the pocket to keep what he had in there from falling out, according to his report.
Police said the pursuit ended when Isaac Rodriguez “pulled out his hand and threw a black handgun at 44 High St.” A revolver was later recovered from the sidewalk, police said.
According to police, Aidan Rodriguez was the one to fire three shots in the direction of 65 Jackson St. Extension, in what is believed to be the latest in Haverhill's “active feud” between the Trinitario and Gangsta Disciple gangs, Detective Sean Scharneck said in a report.
According to Lawrence police, the Rodriguez brothers are members of the Gangsta Disciples gang, Scharneck said. Police say there is a “documented Trinitario gang member” living on the first floor at 65 Jackson St. Ext.
In October, that address received property damage when 18-year-old known gang member Brian Grande fired bullets into the home, police said.
A Peabody woman and Rhode Island man were also charged in the incident, which caused damage to another nearby home, according to police. No one was hurt, though during booking, Grande threatened to shoot his arresting officer, police reported.