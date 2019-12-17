HAVERHILL — A 26-year-old food delivery driver who police say rushed into a Webster Street apartment building Friday night armed with a sawed-off shotgun was denied bail at arraignment in Haverhill District Court on Monday.
Enrique Soto of 11 Villa St. is charged with one count of assault to murder and home invasion, among other offenses.
Soto tried to shield his face from public view when appearing before Judge Stephen Abany, who ordered him held without bail.
According to a police report, Soto, a delivery driver for Haverhill Delivers, was one of three masked men who forced their way into the apartment and used a sawed-off shotgun and machete to threaten the roommates who live there.
Police said that prior to the invasion, the roommates called Sparky's Wings and Things restaurant and ordered takeout food, which was delivered by a female driver. After the food was delivered, the roommates sat down to eat when they heard a second knock at the kitchen door, police said. At that time, Soto and the other two men entered the apartment, police said.
When Soto reportedly yelled “get on the floor,” one of the roommates recognized his voice as “Ricky,” a delivery driver he knew as an acquaintance that had delivered food to him six times over the last three weeks. The witness told police he would often give Ricky marijuana as a tip instead of cash.
Police were called to the scene after one of the roommates was able to escape the apartment, run to the intersection of Webster and Summer streets and flag down a couple in their car, who helped him call 911.
Soto was arrested by Haverhill police Officer Richard St. Louis on Saturday, according to the report.
Soto was charged with unlicensed possession of ammunition, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and unlawful possession of a firearm. Since police observed a hole in the apartment door which they believed to be from a “projectile,” Soto was also charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
He is scheduled to appear again in court Dec. 23 for a dangerousness hearing. The two other people believed to be involved in the incident remain at large.