SALEM, N.H. — A judge has ruled a Haverhill man is too dangerous to be free on bail after he was charged last month with barging into a home and assaulting two people in Salem.
Erik Frasca, 43, a former Haverhill Highway Department worker, will remain in Rockingham County Jail until his trial, according to the judge's order issued Monday. A trial date was not immediately set.
Frasca was initially released on personal recognizance after his arrest on July 19, but prosecutors found the lack of bail inappropriate and challenged the decision, according to Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway.
Police records show Frasca was arrested after a 911 call for an intrusion at 8 Blake St., Salem, and a subsequent attack there.
The homeowner, identified by police as Justin Metzer, said that when the incident happened, he was in the living room of the home at the time with his girlfriend Danielle Carnew, who is Frasca's ex-wife.
According to police records, Metzer and Carnew said Frasca barged into the home and assaulted them.
Carnew told police that Frasca is likely “still taking steroids and possibly other drugs” and has “significant anger management issues,” according to police records.
Carnew said she was the victim of a domestic violence incident involving Frasca several years ago, and that led to the two divorcing in 2017.
Records show Carnew obtained a restraining order two days after the incident in her boyfriend’s home, but Frasca continued to reach out to her by phone multiple times, according to Conway.
Police said they relied on a surveillance camera in the home and the victims’ accounts of what happened to charge Frasca with burglary, simple assault, and domestic violence simple assault.
A bail order and domestic violence criminal order of protection filed Monday prevents Frasca from having any kind of contact with Metzner and Carnew.
The bail order reads, in part, “post-event contact with alleged victim raises threatening and tampering concerns.” The order also reads, “among other things, the charges are violent” and “the video recording shows a lack of control.”
The day of the incident at the home, police said Frasca fled from Blake Street as officers were sent there, but he was later spotted nearby and taken into custody.
Police said Metzer had a torn shirt and a cut over his right eye when officers arrived at the home.
The altercation was not Frasca’s first run-in with police.
Haverhill police records show Frasca was accused, but never convicted, of drug crimes in 2018 when he was a Haverhill Highway Department worker.
Frasca and two other men were arrested after being watched by Haverhill detectives and found with oxycodone and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
The state’s evidence in the case consisted of a single 30-mg oxycodone pill found in a city truck that Frasca and his co-worker Steven Allen were travelling in, as well as six oxycodone pills found with former city employee Kevin Moriarty, a police report said.
Police said they began following the three men after receiving an anonymous tip through the mayor’s office that Moriarty, who left the Highway Department on good terms in 2003, was selling drugs to city employees.
The case was dropped by prosecutors after a judge decided police had no probable cause to search or arrest the men.