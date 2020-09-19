HAVERHILL — A man who prosecutors say bragged on social media about eluding police during a car chase will remain behind bars for at least another month, a judge ruled this week.
Daniel Brignoni, 21, of 28 Franklin St., appeared Tuesday before Judge Patricia Dowling in Haverhill District Court, where he was ordered held without bail and determined to be a danger to the community. He has been held since his arrest Sept. 8.
According to a police report, Brignoni has terrorized his neighbors, who complained to police about him shooting a gun outside his home and threatening people in the neighborhood. Police said a video on Facebook shows Brignoni firing a gunshot into the air while sitting in a car.
In ordering Brignoni held, the judge sided with prosecuting attorney Stephen LaMonica and against defense attorney Andrew Benson.
"The facts (of the case) are certainly concerning," LaMonica said in court, adding that on the eve of his arrest Brignoni was "essentially bragging (on social media) that he got in a high-speed chase with police and they did not catch him."
Benson tried to discredit neighbors who told police that Brignoni has fired gunshots in the neighborhood. Benson questioned why one neighbor who blamed Brignoni for shots fired failed to call police immediately after that incident, and why another neighbor could not remember the date that Brignoni allegedly threatened that neighbor with a gun.
According to a police report, the investigation into Brignoni began Sept. 8 when officers responded to Franklin Street for a call about shots fired a few days earlier in the neighborhood. According to the report, officers met with a resident who said a neighbor named Danny was responsible and had a gun. The resident told police multiple gunshots were heard on Sept. 5 between 7 and 9 p.m., causing the neighbor to dive onto the ground, fearing for her safety, the report said.
The neighbor told police she did not call 911 when the incident happened because she thought someone else would do so, according to the report.
Another person reported hearing several gunshots in front of and behind 28 Franklin St. about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to the report. A resident of the area said a neighbor known as “Danny” was outside holding a gun and said if he “had enough bullets’’ he would kill some people in the neighborhood, according to the report. Police said Brignoni once knocked on a neighbor’s door and, when the door opened, he pointed a gun at the neighbor while laughing.
During the police investigation, a review of people who live at 28 Franklin St. revealed Brignoni is a tenant there, the police report said.
While they were looking into Brignoni’s background, police did a Facebook search and found a profile for “Danny Brignoni” of Haverhill, according to the report. The profile photo showed a man holding a gray handgun, the report said.
Detectives then viewed Facebook posts from the previous 24 hours, including one that mentioned Brignoni being on a “high speed chase last night,” according to the report. Haverhill police had tried unsuccessfully to stop a blue car with New Hampshire plates Sept. 7. A subsequent Facebook video post showed Brignoni in the driver’s seat of a car and holding a gray handgun in his left hand, according to the report. In the video viewed by police, Brignoni pointed the gun in the air and fired a shot, the report said.
In addition to gathering social media evidence, Haverhill officers found gun shell casings near a home that abuts the rear of 28 Franklin St. Using that information, police set up surveillance in the area of 28 Franklin St. on Sept. 8, the report said.
Brignoni was arrested Sept. 8 after officers followed him from his home to the Richdale convenience store on White Street, the report said. According to the police report, when officers approached and identified themselves, Brignoni ran away and, in doing so, fell to the ground. An unloaded gray 9-mm handgun was found inside a fanny pack he was wearing, the report said.
In an interview after his arrest, Brignoni admitted he shot the gun outside his home while he was in a car “a few nights ago,” according to the police report. Brignoni said he often has his gun with him in the backyard of his home, the report said.
Brignoni told investigators he was driving the car during the chase police viewed on the Facebook video, the report said. Asked why he later ran from officers outside the convenience store, Brignoni said he was drunk and did not want to get in trouble, according to the report.
Benson, the defense attorney, told court officials that Brignoni is "very mild-mannered" and does not pose a danger to himself or others. Benson also said his client does not have a criminal record.
In addition to firearms charges, Brignoni was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, court officials said. His next court appearance is Oct. 22.