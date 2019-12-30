No bail for Lawrence brothers 

HAVERHILL — Two Lawrence brothers, who officials say are known gang members, were held without bail Monday after being charged with shooting at the same Jackson Street home that has been the subject of gunfire twice in the last three months.
Aidan Rodriguez, 20, and Isaac Rodriguez, 18, appeared before Haverhill District Court Judge Mary McCabe to answer to assault to murder, unlicensed firearms and destruction of property charges, among other offenses. Both were denied bail and will appear again in court on Jan. 6 for a dangerousness hearing.
Called “brazen” and “reckless” by Haverhill detectives in a police report, police say the brothers were involved in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood. Residents were home during the time of the shooting, though no injuries were reported.
According to a police report, Officer Ryan Barbera was traveling on High Street that afternoon and heard two gunshots and saw two males run across High Street in the direction of Washington Street, leading him to send out a dispatch call to all officers.
A short time later, Officer Chery Victoria located two men matching Barbera's description walking on Tremont Street and ordered them to stop, according to the report. While Victoria was putting his cruiser in park, one of the men reached into his jacket pocket, according to police.
Ordered to put their hands on their heads as Victoria exited the vehicle, the suspect later identified as Isaac Rodriguez fled, according to police. Aidan Rodriguez did not initially run, but once Victoria passed him, the 20-year-old tried to flee, police said.
Victoria pursued Isaac Rodriguez, noting that he had a “heavy item bouncing in his front jacket pocket,” according to the report. The officer said the teen kept holding onto the pocket to keep what he had in there from falling out, according to his report.
Police said the pursuit ended when Isaac Rodriguez “pulled out his hand and threw a black handgun at 44 High St.,” according to the report. A revolver was later recovered from the sidewalk, police said. When Victoria handcuffed Isaac Rodriguez, who told the officer he was “done running,” the report said.
According to police, Aidan Rodriguez was the one to fire three shots in the direction of 65 Jackson St. Extension, in what is believed to be the latest in Haverhill's “active feud” between the Trinitario and and Gangsta Disciple gangs, Detective Sean Scharneck said in a police report.
Surveillance video footage from the 1:29 p.m. incident showed the brothers running out of Jackson Street Extension, police said. According to Victoria's police report, once they reached High Street, Aidan Rodriguez turned around and fired three shots in the direction of Jackson Street Extension.
According to Lawrence police, the Rodriguez brothers are members of the Gangsta Disciples gang, Scharneck said. Police say there is a “documented Trinitario gang member” living on the first floor of the 65 Jackson St. Ext.
In October, that address received property damage when 18-year-old known gang member Brian Grande fired bullets into the home, police said. A Peabody woman and Rhode Island man were also charged in the incident, which caused damage to another nearby home, according to police. No one was hurt in that incident, though during booking, Grande threatened to shoot his arresting officer, according to a police report.