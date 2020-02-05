No bail for NH man in armed robbery case

HAVERHILL — A former Haverhill man police say pointed a fake gun at a Groveland Street resident who “feared for his life” during an armed robbery last month was ordered held without bail in court Wednesday.
Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling arraigned Jonas Rogers, 33, of Northwood, New Hampshire, on one count of armed and masked robbery, malicious destruction of property under $1,200 and conspiracy.
Rogers' court appearance follows that of his accused accomplice, former Haverhill resident Paige Machado, who police say joined him on a trip to Groveland Street on Jan. 5.
According to a police report filed by lead investigator Det. Kyle McCann, Rogers approached a man at his door and asked for his roommate, who was not home at the time.
The man told police he “feared for his life” when the assailant, later determined to be Rogers, pointed a gun at him on the front porch.
The witness told police he tackled Rogers off the porch and onto the sidewalk, according to a police report. The witness also said he dropped his cell phone on the sidewalk during the scuffle and when he went outside after the man left, his phone was gone.
Police believe Rogers used the grip of the firearm to strike the door multiple times. According to McCann's report, white paint transfer consistent with paint from the front door was found on the plastic of the pistol grip.
“Upon further inspection of the plastic pieces, it appears that the firearm used was fake,” McCann wrote in his report, adding that no shots were fired.
Police tracked the stolen cell phone to Lee, New Hampshire, where it was found to be at the scene of a single-car accident just one hour after the robbery.
The driver involved in that accident was Machado, 29. Rogers was in the passenger seat, with Machado's two children in the back seat.
Machado, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and Rogers, were both dressed in all black clothing at the time and sustained what police described as “serious” facial and head injuries as a result of the crash.
The children, ages 1 and 3, sustained “minor” facial injuries, according to police.
Questioned by New Hampshire police at the accident scene, Machado said she was traveling to Northwood after visiting family in Haverhill, according to the police report. When Rogers was being extricated from the car, he told New Hampshire firefighters that he wanted to “talk to his lawyer.”
Once Machado and Rogers were transported to the hospital, police called the number for the stolen cell phone and determined it was inside Machado's purse. Police also found two black face masks – one that was homemade with eye holes cut into it — inside the car.
When hospital staff searched the clothes Rogers was wearing at the time of the accident, they discovered a knife, police said.
Rogers will return to court for a dangerousness hearing Feb. 12.
Staff reporter Mike LaBella contributed to this story.