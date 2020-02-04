HAVERHILL — The 16-year-old boy police say fired the bullet that broke a Lawrence man's jaw during a botched drug deal on Ashworth Terrace last October has been ordered held without bail as his case continues through the juvenile court system.
Armani Maximus Huacon of 19 Ford St. was declared dangerous by a judge during a hearing Jan. 13, according to Essex County District Attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball.
Huacon is a juvenile but faces charges as a youthful offender. As a result, his court proceedings — usually held behind closed doors — will be open to the public and the media.
According to Kimball, youthful offenders are between 14 and 18 years old and have committed a felony offense. Additionally they must meet at least one of the following criteria: have been previously committed to the Department of Youth Services; has committed a certain firearms offense; or has committed an offense which involves the infliction or threat of serious bodily harm.
Last October, police say Huacon and Edison Manzueta, 19, of Methuen, approached a parked car in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood to meet a man from Lawrence who believed he was there to sell them marijuana. According to the police report, Manuzeta — known as “Beetlejuice” — and Huacon tried to rob the man of his money.
According to the report, Huacon came up to the passenger side of the car where the man was sitting, pulled out a black handgun and told him to “run it, give me everything you got.”
When Huacon's co-defendant, Manzueta, was arraigned for the crime, Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo said the bullet fired by Huacon fragmented into three pieces, broke the man's jaw, exited the other side of his face and grazed his skull.
“The police detectives tell me that the older people, the gang members, are putting the guns into the hands of the juveniles, knowing not much happens to the juveniles in juvenile court,” DePaulo said during Manzueta's arraignment in October. “It’s a sad state of affairs and it’s an unintended consequence.”
Huacon was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet on his leg at the time of his arrest and found to be on parole from the Department of Youth Services, according to the report.
At the time of the shooting, Huacon's only court-ordered restrictions were that he use the monitor and adhere to an 8 p.m. curfew, DePaulo said. It was his fifth commitment to the youth services agency.
According to the Essex County District Attorney's office, a youthful offender is subject to punishment as an adult. If Huacon is found guilty, he could be sentenced to a state prison rather than the Department of Youth Services.
A youthful offender can receive a commitment to youth services until age 21, a combination of youth services commitment and adult sentence or an adult sentence.
Huacon's co-defendant Manzueta next appears in Salem Superior Court later this month for a pre-trial hearing related to his assault with intent to murder charge.