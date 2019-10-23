No bail for teen who threatened to shoot cop 

HAVERHILL — An 18-year-old Haverhill man charged with firing bullets into homes in the Mount Washington neighborhood and threatening to shoot his arresting officer in the face continues to be held without bail while his case wends its way through the court system.
A status hearing for Brian Grande, 18, of 25, 7th Ave. that was scheduled for Oct. 23 was continued to Nov. 3, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.
As of Oct. 23, Grande was still being held without bail at the Middleton House of Correction, officials said.
Grande and his two co-defendants, Nadia Millis, 19, of Peabody, and Jose Rosado, 19, of Providence, Rhode Island, were each charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts), discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, malicious destruction of property over $1,200 (two counts), disorderly conduct, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possession of a large-capacity feeding device in connection to an incident of shots fired into two apartment buildings on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Millis was also charged with being an accessory after the fact, while Grande was also charged with making threats, resisting arrest, and a third count of malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
Police said no one was injured in the shooting just after noontime, but that houses at 65 and 69 Jackson St. Extension were damaged.
People were inside the homes at the time of the shootings, police said.
At their arraignments Monday, Sept. 16, a judge ordered Grande held without bail and set bail on Millis and Rosado at $50,000 cash each. He noted that if they make bail, they must remain under 24-7 house arrest, with GPS tracking.
According to corrections officials, as of Oct. 23 Rosado was still being held at the county jail.
Millis is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Dec. 11. Her status with the corrections department was not available at the time of this report.