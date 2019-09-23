HAVERHILL — Northpoint Bible College, the former Bradford College in Haverhill, will not demolish the deteriorated Denworth Hall because of the high cost.
For now the building will stand vacant, college officials said. To ensure there are no intruders, around-the-clock security is being provided.
Denworth Hall is best known for its theater, which was used regularly for concerts and drama productions.
Earlier this summer, college President David Arnett announced he was working with City Hall officials and members of the Bradford Common Historic Commission to discuss demolition of the landmark building. At the time he said the college was making plans to replace it with a modern building in the same style.
According to Arnett, Denworth Hall was destroyed past the point of being repaired for a realistic price and has been empty for the past 20 years, taking on groundwater.
The building is located at the corner of South Main Street and Kingsbury Avenue.
Because Denworth Hall and many other buildings on and off campus nearby are part of the Bradford Common Historic District, they're automatically part of the state and federal historic registers, according to Andrew Herlihy, division director of the city's community development department.
That doesn't mean it can't be knocked down, he explained earlier this summer. It only requires anything new built there to be approved by the Bradford Common Historic Commission.
In describing the disarray within the walls of Denworth Hall, Arnett said that at one point around 2006, it was flooded with 6-1/2 feet of water. That disaster was never properly cleaned up and now black mold has created a dangerously unhealthy environment.
Arnett said he won't step into the building without a mask.
At the Sept. 17 City Council meeting, and under a suspension of the rules requested by Councilor Thomas Sullivan, Arnett addressed the council saying he was there to respond to rumors as to what will become of the building.
He explained that architectural studies that were conducted showed it would cost $7 million in remediation.
"The building is filled with asbestos, mold, lead paint and 1939 wiring," he said, adding that it also is not handicap accessible and all the plumbing would have to be ripped out.
"We're talking $7 million just to remediate the basic issues in the building," he said, noting it would cost $250,000 just to abate the asbestos.
Herlihy told the council that there have been rumors and speculation throughout the community as to the future of Denworth Hall. He said the college has been in constant contact with members of the Bradford Common Historic District Commission about the status of the building.
Arnett said that to do anything at this time with the building, the college would end up with an old building that was retrofitted and would not be functional until it is taken to the next level.
"The best guess at that point is it could cost $20 million," he said. "Nobody has $20 million to do that."
He said that when the college decides on a course of action, the best solution would be to demolish the building.
Arnett said the college's long-range goal is to construct a building that would be functional for the college and also serve the community. It would seat about 1,200 people and accommodate graduations, as well as addressing a "choke point" for growth — a dining facility.
"That's going to be between $10 to $20 million," he said, indicating the college doesn't have the money.
For that reason, he said, the college does not have any immediate plans to take the building down.
"When the time is right, we will come back and talk to you," he said.
Arnett said his college has invested about $1 to $1.5 million each year in updating campus buildings since taking it over from the former Zion Bible College.
"We want to be a good neighbor and we've endeavored to be that," he said.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua, the lone vote against the suspension of rules, said he voted no as he was disappointed that a public meeting was not held.
Bevilacqua suggested the college keep the shell of the building, or at least the front facade and its pillars.
Council President John Michitson asked why Herlihy and Arnett were there under a suspension of the rules.
Herlihy explained that he wanted to accommodate Arnett's schedule, as Arnett does a good deal of traveling and made arrangements to attend the council meeting.
Councilor Melinda Barrett praised Arnett for repairs and improvements his college has made to the campus, and pointed out that Denworth Hall dates back to 1939 and is not considered a historic building.
"It's an older building, but it's certainly nowhere near the age of many of the houses in the Bradford Historic District," she said, adding that it would not be difficult to replicate the design of the building and create a new one that would meet ADA standards and have modern lighting, heating and ventilation.
She asked that the college keep the building secure as a public safety measure.
Arnett said a study was done to determine the safety of the building and that it was recommended the building be kept sealed and locked.
"We have 24-hour security that keeps an eye on it to make sure nobody is trying to get into the building," he said.