HAVERHILL — Kelsey Ryan can't wait to be back in school with her friends and meet her new fifth-grade teacher.
But even though the school year begins this week, she'll have to wait until Monday to be with them in their classroom.
Typically, the first day of the academic year is exploding with excitement for Kelsey and children across the city, as they gather in front of their schools with friends and are ushered to classrooms by their new teachers.
But not this year.
The 2020-21 school year is starting like no other due to COVID-19. It begins with students staying home and connecting with their teachers and classmates online. For Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week, all Haverhill public school students will use that remote learning method.
Then comes the excitement.
On Monday, classroom learning will begin and Kelsey and her friends will finally see each other again — but only from a distance. There will be no whispering from one desk to the next — the kids will be sitting 6 feet apart in classrooms and wearing masks, doing all they must to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
And most students will see each other only two days a week in school — the hybrid learning model use by Haverhill calls for children to be in classrooms two days per week and to do remote learning from home the other three days.
Still, Kelsey said, it will be better than not seeing each other at all, as was the case in the latter part of the last school year when COVID-19 forced schools to close and students to do all learning remotely.
It will also be somewhat of a mysterious time, she said.
"I don't know what to expect this year,'' said Kelsey, who attends Silver Hill School, "and I think it's going to be weird because everyone will be wearing a mask and we can't hang out like we used to.''
On Monday, students who opted for the hybrid learning model will begin in-person learning at their school, but through a phased-in approach. They will attend class just one day next week and one day the week after, and in very small groups.
That approach is intended to help students get acclimated to a new environment where masks are mandatory, antibacterial products are part of each classroom's supplies and desks are kept 6 feet apart.
Next week, students who chose Haverhill's other educational method — doing all learning remotely — will continue with their at-home schedule.
Among them will be two Hunking School students — Kelley McNulty's daughters, Avery, 12, who's entering seventh grade, and Reese, 7, who's starting second grade.
McNulty registered both girls for Haverhill's Remote Learning Academy because it seemed less complicated a process than the hybrid plan.
"I will miss being with my friends at school, but I don't want to be wearing a mask all day," Avery said. "I'm OK with learning from home as I'm able to sit in the same space for a while and we will have a lot of breaks. My friend Julia, who is in the same grade as me, will be learning with me on certain days as we take turns visiting at each other's house."
Jennifer Rubera, director of the Remote Learning Academy, which is for elementary and middle school students, said remote learning takes place through two different methods. One is for students in the Remote Learning Academy and the other is for those using the hybrid model who learn at home three days a week.
Rubera said students are using district-supplied Chromebooks, or iPads for kindergarten students.
Remote learning isn't a free day to lounge around the house, Rubera said. The district is encouraging parents to have their children follow the routine of a typical school day when learning remotely, she said.
"Typically, we are following a regular school day schedule, while also offering flexibility to accommodate families," she said. "If a student missed a lesson, they would have an opportunity to do it on their own time."
Elementary students are expected to be ready to begin their remote learning school day at 9 a.m. and continue until 3:15 p.m.
"During a live lesson on Google Meets, a teacher might pause to ask students to get up and take a movement break," she said. "Students will also have scheduled lunch and recess breaks."
Middle school students will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue their day until 2:45 p.m.
Depending on the grade level, students may want to have paper and pencils handy, Rubera said.
"Having these supplies available will be helpful," she said. "We also ask parents to find an area where their child is as comfortable as possible and can learn and grow."
High school students who opted to stay home anticipate following a program where teachers live stream throughout the day, according to Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns. The high school day runs from 7:25 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.
Students using hybrid learning will begin their full program Oct. 5, attending school two days per week and learning remotely three days per week until, hopefully, the pandemic eases up, allowing for more days in the classroom.