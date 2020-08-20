HAVERHILL — If you ask K.C. Godin, this has been an absurd year — even by 2020 standards.
First, the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the popular Premier Martial Arts karate studio he operates in Bradford's Academy Plaza, forcing the small business owner to move classes online for student and instructor safety.
Then last Tuesday, another disaster struck: A Haverhill woman behind the wheel of a 2010 Ford drove through the front of the studio.
According to a police report, the driver told police her sandal became caught on the gas pedal when she was attempting to brake while pulling into a parking space. She was cited for her involvement in the crash, police said.
"It happened so fast — it was a blur," said Godin, who was teaching one student in person about 12 feet from where the car entered the building. Several others were streaming the class online.
"We were so lucky there was just one student in the room. If we could have had as many students as allowed — eight kids — someone would have gotten hurt," Godin said.
There was no structural damage to his studio, but two days of classes for 20 adults and children were cancelled, Godin said.
When karate classes resumed, students practiced their moves outdoors at locations like Winnekenni Castle and Salisbury Beach, according to Godin. Families even offered up their backyards for future classes while the studio is being renovated.
"We're making it an adventure to make sure to do everything we can to have class. This just reinforces that there are good people out there and that our school is like a family," Godin said.
"We've gone through things like this before," he added. "Our school flooded when we broke a pipe and it was the same back then. People showed up with mops and shop vacs. It's amazing. It just gets me every time someone even reaches out with a kind word."
Godin said that as a result of the accident, he was forced to throw out the studio's mats, for fear they may have glass embedded in them. Shards from the vehicle reached as far as 47 feet away, where some of the mats were stored, he said. Since he could not guarantee all mats were free from glass, all were disposed of.
The karate studio owner is using this temporary setback as a teachable moment for his students, he said.
"We were just getting back into the swing of things (after the COVID shutdown) and this happens," Godin said. "The instructors and owners of Premier Martial Arts have a saying: 'We're built for this.' We try to teach our students that when something happens, to be built for it. Not that it's a good thing that it happened, but I've been preaching about resilience and following through on commitments for years. Now's the time to walk my talk."