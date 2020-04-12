HAVERHILL — As Easter approached, author Emile "Bert" LaCerte Jr. reflected on a journey that began with a moment of inspiration during Mass and culminated in the publishing of his first children's book.
A tale of faith told from the perspective of a rabbit, "Noam the First Easter Bunny" is LaCerte's vision of how this beloved creature became part of the Passion of Christ.
"It's a fable that draws on biblical history and also my own imagination," he said.
LaCerte, who turns 70 in June, said the idea for the book came from a Palm Sunday Mass two years ago at All Saints Church. This is the first book he's ever written.
"I was honoring the anniversary of my mother's passing and the priest was talking about Saint Simon and a story about Easter eggs," he said. "I thought of my mother and how much she loved children and how disappointed she would be to see so few children in church."
"I said to myself, 'I wish there were more stories of faith and hope that children could read and be inspired to attend church,'" LaCerte said. "That's when it came to me ... what better way than a story about the Easter bunny, the legend of Simon and Easter eggs?"
He said his mother was a devout Polish Catholic and that her faith helped keep the family centered in good times and in bad times.
"We lived that faith and my book is my way of sharing God's love with others," he said.
In LaCerte's story, Noam is eating flowers in a field in Jerusalem in the first century AD when suddenly it begins to rain. He races for shelter, dodging puddles that are turning red and ends up hiding in a basket of eggs owned by Simon of Cyrene.
At the conclusion of the story, Noam tells children that he and his Easter bunny helpers return each year to hide brightly colored eggs and sweets for all good boys and girls to celebrate that day of hope and love for all God's creatures.
A visit to LaCerte's home on Germain Avenue in Bradford is like visiting Noam's home. The most colorfully decorated house on his street during Halloween and at Christmas time, his lampposts are currently draped with colored eggs and in his flower garden, a hand made wooden sign bears the name, "Moriah Hallow."
LaCerte, a retired designer of athletic footwear, created all of his book's illustrations.
"It came out in January and since then, internet sales have exploded," said LaCerte, who noted a Spanish version of his book will be available next year. He's also planning to release a stuffed Noam bunny. By touching Noam's left paw, it will light up his ears as children read the story.
LaCerte says that Noam has other stories to tell. Which is a story for another day.