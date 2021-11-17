NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Cultural Council is holding a fundraiser, “A Night at the Casino Royale,” to raise money for arts and other programs that benefit the community.
The event is Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the North Andover Country Club, 500 Great Pond Road, and will provide guests with safe money they can use to gamble. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, live music, and door prizes, with an emphasis on gift certificates to local restaurants.
The council distributes funds from the state to school arts programs and to the farmers market, among other groups. But they receive more submissions for grants than they can fund, and are holding a fundraiser so they can support more programs.
Seventy tickets are available at $120 each from Wendy Smith at 603-553-8651 or wesnacc06@gmail.com.
Casino Royale at DiBurro’s
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its sixth annual Casino Royale Saturday, Nov. 20, at DiBurro’s in Ward Hill. Doors open at 7 p.m. followed by charitable gaming and dancing at 7:30 p.m.
New this year is a high-roller dinner as well as a high-end raffle, music by Dan Sky and more.
Guest tickets, $100 per person, include heavy hors d’ oeuvres and cocktails, initial gaming chips and one raffle ticket to win fabulous prizes.
High-roller tickets, $175 per person, include a VIP pre-event surf and turf dinner at 6 p.m., complimentary cocktails, a presentation by club leaders, a high-roller gift and access to the main event.
For tickets or to donate to the club, visit www.haverhillbgc.org/casino-night.html.
Donate blood and be thanked with gift cards and socks
HAVERHILL — As the holidays approach and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year, the American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage.
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, all who come to donate through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24 to 28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.
Christmas stockings drive for veterans
HAVERHILL — Christmas stockings will be collected at all Battle Grounds Coffee Company locations now through Dec. 11, and will be distributed to local veterans through the support of local Veteran Service Officers and veteran organizations like Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, VFW Lorraine Post 29, AmVets Post 147, and others. This project stems from local veteran Donald Jarvis, who coordinated a Christmas stockings drive last year when more than 100 stockings were donated.
Christmas stockings can include thank you cards, hygiene products (male and female), gift cards, puzzle books, candy, and other items. Christmas stockings can be dropped off at Battle Grounds, 39 Washington St. in Haverhill, at Cedardale, 931 Boston Road in Bradford, and at 33 Pleasant St. in Newburyport.
If you or your organization wishes to donate a large number of Christmas stockings at one time, please coordinate the donation with Donald Jarvis at jarvis.don@gmail.com.
Watts Water Technologies donation
LAWRENCE — Robert Pagano, Jr., president and CEO of Watts Water Technologies of Lawrence, recently presented a check for $15,000 to Melissa MacNeil, development manager for the New England Chapter of Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
The money was raised by thousands of Watts employees around the world, who wore pink for a day in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The company pledged $2 for each person who participated, then tripled the total.
“The Susan G. Komen foundation takes a holistic approach to its services, from cancer research to patient support, and we are proud to financially contribute to this mission,” Pagano said.
Watts Water Technologies, which was founded 147 years ago, is a global manufacturer of plumbing, heating and water quality products, and also makes contributions around the world through its Planet Water Foundation.