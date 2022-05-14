HAVERHILL -- Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health, urged members of the Class of 2022 at the 60th annual Northern Essex Community College graduation Saturday to find their “mighty purpose” in life.
“Unfortunately, there are lots of global challenges to choose from right now," said Dickson, the commencement speaker. "Climate change, social justice, health care for all? Having trouble deciding? That’s okay. You can choose more than one."
Under a tent at Northern Essex Community College campus in Haverhill, more than 700 students, sweltering in black robes, awaited their diplomas. Around them, the audience seats were packed with hundreds of family and friends of the graduates.
Student speaker Iseline Mendoza, who graduated with a degree in Accounting and Business, said she chose her path for the sake of her three-year-old son, Jahdai.
“I didn't always have the support I have today," said Mendoza. "I was pregnant working three jobs just to get by, and as the days went on and my due date approached, I thought, 'How was I supposed to do this with a little one?'”
So Mendoza moved back in with her parents and started classes at NECC.
Then the pandemic hit, which Mendoza said brought a lot of hardship to her and the community.
These hardships made her "depressed and discouraged" so she decided to look into what the college was doing to help students through the pandemic.
“What started off as a complaint turned into me helping the school find solutions,” said Mendoza.
Mendoza became part of the "We are Listening Project," which was aimed at discussing mental health and the impact COVID-19 has had on the community.
“I was not only able to enact change but I was able to find a passion in helping others,” said Mendoza.
Mendoza was elected president of the Student Government and participated in the Alpha Beta Gamma Business Honor Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Lane Glenn, president of NECC, talked about the resilience of the class in the face of the pandemic.
“You have shown that a crisis is nothing to fear and even sometimes an opportunity. Likely, you are stronger, more confident, and more determined as a result of the past two years.” said Glenn.
Glenn urged graduates to keep pushing forward but also to be aware of their own successes.
"You have momentum and I encourage you to keep it going. Take a break today and fully enjoy this accomplishment." said Glenn.
Glenn also remarked on the variety of people within the 2022 class, both in ages and goals.
"Our youngest graduate is 15 and our oldest is 62, and while many of you are planning to transfer on and continue your education, others will use the skills and credentials you are earning today to begin your careers right away." said Glenn.
During his speech, Dickson, who heads up the the largest not-for-profit health care system in Central Massachusetts with more than 1,700 physicians, outlined a few "mighty purposes" of his own that he is working on.
"In my current role, I have been given the opportunity to fight for several mighty purposes that fuel me, including fighting for health equity, caring for people living in poverty and removing the stigma of mental illness and addiction disorders." said Dickson.
Dickson admitted that he too sometimes gets discouraged and down.
"Thankfully, all I have to do is go to the front door of one of our hospitals and wait for a patient who needs help getting out of the car. I walk or wheel them to their appointment, talk to them about what is going on in their life, tell them that we are going to take great care of them and suddenly, my problems don’t seem so bad." said Dickson.
It's fair to say that Jorge E. Ribeiro, a graduate with an Associates in Science degree in Paramedic Technology, is also working on a mighty purpose of his own. Speaking to a reporter in the gym before the procession, Ribeiro talked about how he has worked as an EMT at Lawrence General Hospital and now is just a few exams away from becoming a full-fledged paramedic.
Managing his studies and his full-time job was a challenge though, said Ribeiro, who works 48 hours a week on top of being a student. Ribeiro works four, 12-hour shifts a week -- two during the day and two at night -- which sometimes puts him in the position of getting home from work at 7 a.m. and then having to go to class at 9 a.m.
As a paramedic, Ribeiro said he will be able to do more in-depth treatments for patients.
“There are a lot more medications that you can give to people to either save their life or make them feel a lot better before we get them to the hospital,” said Ribeiro.
According to Ernie Greenslade, director of public relations at NECC, 43% of this year's graduating class are first-generation students.
