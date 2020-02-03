HAVERHILL — You don't need to be able to run fast or jump high, and you certainly don't have to be good at hitting, kicking or catching a ball. In fact, you don't need much in the way of athletic prowess when it comes to a new sport at Northern Essex Community College.
But you do need quick reflexes, good hand-eye coordination, intense focus, patience and a desire to compete.
Esports, where players compete in various high-intensity video game challenges, has come to the college and is rapidly growing in popularity.
Although some of the participants are athletes, having participated in sports such as track, it's their ability to avoid being "killed'' by moving their characters into safe positions, all the while blasting their opponents into oblivion, that leads to success in esports.
They compete against other teams at other two-year colleges in several online games: Overwatch, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
The team's head coach, David Arivella of Haverhill, a 2016 graduate of NECC, says Overwatch involves a team of six players, Rocket League has three to a team, and Super Smash Bros. has single players and two-person teams.
"We launched it last September and all of our players have been extremely receptive of the program and the direction it is taking," Arivella said. "We're trying to be a more cohesive team that gets recognized equally to other sports teams at the college."
Last September, the NJCAA, the national governing body of two-year college athletics, announced the creation of NJCAA esports. The new association provides two-year colleges such as Northern Essex with governance, competition and official national championships, while also providing guidance and positive development for two-year colleges to build and operate esports programs, according to an announcement by that organization.
"Just about everyone who has signed up for esports has been playing video games since they were young kids," said Alex Montanez, a first-year liberal arts student from Merrimac.
College spokeswoman Ernie Greenslade said Northern Essex recently added soccer, women's basketball and esports to its sports program.
"It's a well known fact that students who are involved in activities at college, like varsity sports, are more likely to be successful academically," Greenslade said. "That's a big reason why we have been expanding athletic opportunities available at Northern Essex."
Maranyely Ferreira, a first-year art and design student from Lawrence, said she's been playing video games since she was 6. When she heard NECC was launching esports as an official varsity sport, she signed up.
"I've been getting a lot of help with Smash from other players," she said. "It can be stressful, but it's also a lot of fun."
Caroline Shaw of Merrimac thought she'd be participating in track and field in college. She changed her mind after enrolling at Northern Essex.
"I'm playing esports and loving it," said Shaw, who participates in a complex shooter game called "Overwatch."
In Overwatch, the goal is to gain control of specific zones or push a payload across a game playing field known as a "map."
Shaw pointed out that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsors a professional Overwatch esports team, called Boston Uprising, and that professional Overwatch and Rocket League tournaments offer million-dollar prizes.
NECC's Overwatch team does not compete for prize money.
The esports room, located in the lower level of the B Building on the college's Haverhill campus, is not to be construed as hangout for students looking to goof off or dabble in a little online gaming.
The room is outfitted with powerful gaming computers that are connected to high-speed internet lines for nearly glitch-free play.
This is serious stuff, and to be part of the program requires a student taking 12 credits or more per semester, maintaining a minimum 2.0 grade average and being in good standing with the NJCAA.
Business transfer freshman Christian Bova of Lawrence was one of the first NECC students to sign up for esports, and no wonder. He's been playing video games for years along with his cousin Edwin Guzman of Lawrence, and is now captain of NECC's Rocket League team.
"To get really good at these games requires developing muscle memory," Bova said.
Northern Essex has some of the top Rocket League competitors in the country, including Bova and Guzman. In this fast-paced game similar to soccer, players use rocket-powered cars to push a ball into an opponent's net.
First-year NECC computer science major Jason DeLeon of Lawrence said he had to give up competing in outdoor and indoor track due to an ankle injury, but finds his thirst for competition quenched by playing Overwatch.
"I'm getting even more satisfaction competing and I'm always being pushed to improve," he said.
Bova predicts esports at Northern Essex will grow. He said a group of high school students recently toured the college and some of them were peering into the esports room, which only esports members have access to.
"They were excited to see what we were doing," he said.