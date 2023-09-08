NOTICE SENT OUT REGARDING DISCHARGE OF RAW SEWAGE INTO MERRIMACK RIVER:
This is a public notification that a probable discharge of Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) has ended at approximately 4:34 p.m. from the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District's CSO Structures.
At the time of this notification, the CSO event has ended. Additional information regarding this event will be posted within five business days on the GLSD website and will include the total flow and duration of the CSO event as well as rainfall information.
CSO discharges are a mixture of stormwater and diluted sewage that flows through netting material for large debris removal and discharges directly into nearby receiving waters when the capacity of the treatment and transport systems are exceeded as a result of heavy rain and/or snowmelt. These overflows occur only when necessary to protect public health and safety.
Public health officials recommend avoiding contact with water bodies during rainstorms and for 48 hours afterwards, as there may be increased health risks due to bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and CSO discharges.
Additional information regarding CSOs and GLSD’s Abatement Program is available on the District’s website at www.GLSD.org. The link to subscribe to future CSO Notifications is available on this website as well.
