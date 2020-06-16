Dozens of nursing homes have repeatedly failed to meet coronavirus infection control standards set under a state program that provides funding to help them improve the safety of staff and residents.
Recent clinical audits of state-licensed nursing homes, conducted by the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services, found at least 50 facilities were not "in adherence" with the state's COVID-19 safety and infection control protocols. At least 30 of those facilities failed a previous round of audits.
Among them are Wingate at Haverhill, Nevins Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Methuen, Penacook Place in Haverhill, Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, and the Den-Mar Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rockport.
Overall, a majority of the 230 nursing facilities audited during the most recent period, which was conducted in late-May, were deemed in compliance with state standards.
Nursing homes have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. More than two-thirds of the 7,647 COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts as of Monday have occurred in nursing homes and other long-term elderly care facilities, according to state Department of Public Health data.
The state began releasing detailed data on the facilities last month -- including the numbers of deaths and COVID-19 infections -- after reports of outbreaks at several nursing homes.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders told reporters last week that improper use of personal protective gear was the most common issue within the facilities.
Several nursing homes contacted for this story didn't respond to requests for comment.
Most nursing homes in Massachusetts are privately owned but are regulated by the state and receive public funding. Operators of the facilities have for years complained of being underfunded by the state and federal governments.
Under the COVID-19 Nursing Facility Accountability and Support Program, the state is providing up to $130 million to facilities to improve infection protocols but they must meet "core competencies" to qualify. Every facility got funding in the first round, but subsequent disbursements were contingent on being in compliance.
Clinical audits, conducted every two weeks, rate the facilities based on a 28-point checklist that weighs a range of factors from separating COVID-19 infected residents from other residents, closing congregate spaces and providing protective gear for staff to having soap in bathrooms and posting signage about the virus.
Nursing homes must get at least 24 of 28 points to be considered "in adherence" to the state's infection control program.
Scores of 20 or more — but less than 24 — mean a facility is still considered to be in adherence, "but warrants re-inspection."
Most nursing homes have improved since a previous state audit, published in May, which showed at least 132 facilities failed the inspection.
Most facilities also improved their overall scores, even if they didn't pass the audit. For example, Wingate at Haverhill scored a 17 on the first audit but got a 27 score on the latest review, according to state data, while the Merrimack Valley Health Center's score rose from 21 to 26 in the most recent audit period.
Nearly all 360 nursing homes have met the state's COVID-19 baseline testing criteria, which requires them to test at least 90% of their residents and staff.
