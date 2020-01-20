Officers ride in tribute to detective's late brother

HAVERHILL — Mike and Heidi Shinners are preparing to pedal from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., carrying the memory of Mike's late brother with them all the way.
The city couple made the decision to join the 250-mile trek after the Haverhill Police Department, where Mike Shinners works as a narcotics detective, chose to dedicate this year's Police Unity Tour ride to his brother one year after his line-of-duty death.
Mike's brother, Master Officer Joe Shinners of Provo, Utah, was the first officer to die in the line of duty in 2019.
“The support from the Police Department and the community as a whole has been outstanding,” Mike said. “Out of a tragedy, that's one of the good things that has come out of this — the outpouring of support.”
Mike and Heidi will be joined on the bicycle trek by Haverhill Police officers Jason Pearl, Chris Dondero and Nicole Donnelly, and Sgts. Nick Brown and Joe Ingham, among others.
The Police Unity Tour bicycle ride is designed to raise awareness about officers who have died in the line of duty.
The tour ends at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., where Joe's name and the names of other officers who died will be etched on the memorial.
“I've never done it and just thought it would be a cool tribute to my brother, especially since they're putting my brother's name on the wall,” Mike said.
Haverhill's Unity Tour team started raising money for the Shinners family almost immediately after Joe died Jan. 5, 2019. The group is also assisting with efforts to help the Provo Police Department attend National Police Week from May 11 to 16.
In the wake of tragedy, the Shinners family, including Joe and Mike's younger brother Tom, who is a Charleston, S.C., police officer, is also working to change federal law surrounding crime and punishment in Utah, where their brother's accused killer, Matt Hoover, is in custody.
“I'm trying to get a bill introduced to Congress so that every case where an officer is killed will go federal so that states that don't have the death penalty will have that option,” Mike said. “It could result in a decline if people know they could possibly be executed for the crime.”
Joe was shot while serving a warrant in Orem, Utah, when he responded to a report of a wanted fugitive.
Posthumously promoted to the rank of master officer, he left behind his wife, Kaylyn, and 2-year-old son, Logan. Kaylyn welcomed the couple's second son, Colton, in September.